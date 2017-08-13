Employee rescues woman from sex assault in Bronx Walgreens

The New York Police Department reports a store employee heroically stepped in to stop an attempted sexual assault of a woman inside a Walgreens bathroom in the Bronx.

Police say they received a report on Thursday afternoon that a 50-year-old female victim was approached by a man as she was leaving the bathroom. The man pushed her back inside, pushed her to the ground, covered her mouth and attempted to remove her pants. The store employee heard the woman's cries for help and jumped into action, pulling the man off the woman. Police say the man took off on foot and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The NYPD asked the public for help identifying the man using surveillance video from the store's cameras that show the man entering the store.

On Saturday police announced they had arrested a homeless man identified as 28-year-old Victor Augustus. Augustus has been charged with attempted rape, sex abuse, forcible touching, assault and harassment.