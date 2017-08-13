Wenatchee man injured in rafting accident

A 47-year old Wenatchee man is in critical condition after a rafting accident on the Wenatchee River in central Washington.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said Sunday that Ronald Anderson was floating the river on an inflatable tube with four friends Saturday night when they were caught in strong river flow near the pillars at a bridge.

Anderson was in his own tube, which was tied to a raft and two other tubes. His tube collided with the raft as they struck a bridge pillar and he went under water.

Other members of the group rescued him, lifting him onto another tube. They performed CPR as they floated him to shore and called 911. Others on shore also helped and began CPR.

Anderson was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Two others received minor injuries.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)