Spokane gym manager searching for thieves who stole medical equipment

A Spokane gym is searching for two thieves after surveillance cameras catch them stealing an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Tom Pitschka is the manager of the Snap Fitness on the South Hill. He says on August 9, two guys walked into the gym around 1:30 a.m.

You can see in the security video that the two guys walk around for a while, and then end up going to the corner of the gym, taking the AED and some of the exercise equipment that was nearby, like a foam roller.

The AED will cost around $1,600 to replace. Pitschka just hopes that people can keep an eye out and call in anything they know to police.