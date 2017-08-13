Demonstrators, counter protesters converge in Seattle

Demonstrators, counter protesters converge in SeattlePosted: Updated:
Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver. A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness. According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening. Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.>>
Residents told to leave as fire burns in central Washington
OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have told some residents to leave immediately as a wildfire threatens crops and homes in a rural area of south-central Washington. The State Fire Marshal's Office on Sunday morning said one home and one outbuilding were lost. It estimated the blaze to be nearly 16 square miles (41 square kilometers). That's about 10,000 acres.>>
Spokane family's summer cut short by boat theft
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is asking for help after her boat was stolen out of her driveway in the Wandermere area. Dannette Scott and her two 5-year-old kids were excited to go on a camping trip this weekend, but when she returned home from work earlier this week, the boat and all the camping supplies were gone.>>
Woman hit by car while crossing street near Grand and Rockwood in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital recovering after she was hit by a car while crossing the street near Grand and Rockwood in Spokane Saturday. It happened just after noon in the 900 block of N. Grand. The woman was reportedly crossing the street where there was no crosswalk and was struck by a 4-door Prius.>>
Ohio police officer on paid leave after video of violent arrest goes viral
EUCLID, Ohio - Police in Euclid, Ohio, are facing controversy after an altercation between officers and a man was caught on video and posted on social media. The video of the Saturday morning altercation shows two officers and a man fighting during a traffic stop>>
Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just>>
Family, friends mourn 3 dead in Virginia rally violence
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Friends and family are mourning the death of a protester and two Virginia state troopers who died Saturday in Charlottesville, where a car plowed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally and a police helicopter crashed. Heather Heyer, who was protesting against white supremacists, was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of protesters.>>
Demonstrators, counter protesters converge in Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say they have made arrests and confiscated weapons as dueling demonstrations converged in downtown Seattle. It wasn't immediately clear how many people had been arrested. Police also ordered crowds at one downtown intersection to disperse. Blocks away, a conservative pro-Trump group was rallying at Westlake Park in downtown.>>
Spokane gym manager searching for thieves who stole medical equipment
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane gym is searching for two thieves after surveillance cameras catch them stealing an automated external defibrillator (AED). Tom Pitschka is the manager of the Snap Fitness on the South Hill. He says on August 9, two guys walked into the gym around 1:30 a.m.>>
Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver. A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness. According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening. Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.>>
Wenatchee man injured in rafting accident
CASHMERE, Wash. (AP) - A 47-year old Wenatchee man is in critical condition after a rafting accident on the Wenatchee River in central Washington. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said Sunday that Ronald Anderson was floating the river on an inflatable tube with four friends Saturday night when they were caught in strong river flow near the pillars at a bridge.>>
FAA, NTSB investigating police helicopter crash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two state troopers. The helicopter crashed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area while assisting in law enforcement activities related to the clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville.>>
Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally
NEW YORK (AP) - A day after a white supremacist rally spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia, protesters plan to converge in front of Trump Tower in New York and elsewhere around the country to decry hatred and racism. Activists have planned gatherings Sunday that range from a march in Manhattan to a candlelight vigil in Florida to a rally in a public square in Cleveland.>>
The Latest: Rally organizer booed, pushed in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The man who organized a rally in Charlottesville that sparked violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters tried to hold a news conference a day after the deadly event, but a crowd of several hundred booed him and forced him away from the lectern.>>
Employee rescues woman from sex assault in Bronx Walgreens
THE BRONX, N.Y. - The New York Police Department reports a store employee heroically stepped in to stop an attempted sexual assault of a woman inside a Walgreens bathroom in the Bronx. Police say they received a report on Thursday afternoon that a 50-year-old female victim was approached by a man as she was leaving the bathroom.>>
Ohio police officer on paid leave after video of violent arrest goes viral
EUCLID, Ohio - Police in Euclid, Ohio, are facing controversy after an altercation between officers and a man was caught on video and posted on social media. The video of the Saturday morning altercation shows two officers and a man fighting during a traffic stop>>
