Family, friends mourn 3 dead in Virginia rally violence - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family, friends mourn 3 dead in Virginia rally violence

Posted: Updated:
Heather Heyer Heather Heyer
RICHMOND, Va. -

Friends and family are mourning the death of a protester and two Virginia state troopers who died Saturday in Charlottesville, where a car plowed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally and a police helicopter crashed.

Heather Heyer, who was protesting against white supremacists, was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of protesters. Friends describe her as a caring person who fought for causes she believed in.

Troopers Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M. M. Bates died after their helicopter crashed into a wooded area just outside the city. They had been part of a large-scale police effort at the rally. Friends and family said both men loved their jobs.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver

    Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver

    Sunday, August 13 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-08-13 20:45:07 GMT

    ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver. A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness. According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening. Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.

    >>

    ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver. A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness. According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening. Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.

    >>

  • Residents told to leave as fire burns in central Washington

    Residents told to leave as fire burns in central Washington

    Sunday, August 13 2017 1:40 PM EDT2017-08-13 17:40:37 GMT

    OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have told some residents to leave immediately as a wildfire threatens crops and homes in a rural area of south-central Washington. The State Fire Marshal's Office on Sunday morning said one home and one outbuilding were lost. It estimated the blaze to be nearly 16 square miles (41 square kilometers). That's about 10,000 acres.

    >>

    OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have told some residents to leave immediately as a wildfire threatens crops and homes in a rural area of south-central Washington. The State Fire Marshal's Office on Sunday morning said one home and one outbuilding were lost. It estimated the blaze to be nearly 16 square miles (41 square kilometers). That's about 10,000 acres.

    >>

  • Spokane family's summer cut short by boat theft

    Spokane family's summer cut short by boat theft

    Saturday, August 12 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-08-13 01:59:20 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is asking for help after her boat was stolen out of her driveway in the Wandermere area. Dannette Scott and her two 5-year-old kids were excited to go on a camping trip this weekend, but when she returned home from work earlier this week, the boat and all the camping supplies were gone.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is asking for help after her boat was stolen out of her driveway in the Wandermere area. Dannette Scott and her two 5-year-old kids were excited to go on a camping trip this weekend, but when she returned home from work earlier this week, the boat and all the camping supplies were gone.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane solidarity vigil draws crowd

    Spokane solidarity vigil draws crowd

    Sunday, August 13 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-08-14 02:38:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Nationwide, protesters and demonstrators gathered to speak out after a white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia and left three people dead and 19 injured. Rallies were held in New York, Denver, Seattle and elsewhere Sunday. While some of these rallies sparked violence and arrests themselves,  Spokane's anti-hate vigil remained peaceful.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Nationwide, protesters and demonstrators gathered to speak out after a white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia and left three people dead and 19 injured. Rallies were held in New York, Denver, Seattle and elsewhere Sunday. While some of these rallies sparked violence and arrests themselves,  Spokane's anti-hate vigil remained peaceful.

    >>

  • Family, friends mourn 3 dead in Virginia rally violence

    Family, friends mourn 3 dead in Virginia rally violence

    Sunday, August 13 2017 7:14 PM EDT2017-08-13 23:14:01 GMT

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Friends and family are mourning the death of a protester and two Virginia state troopers who died Saturday in Charlottesville, where a car plowed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally and a police helicopter crashed. Heather Heyer, who was protesting against white supremacists, was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of protesters.

    >>

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Friends and family are mourning the death of a protester and two Virginia state troopers who died Saturday in Charlottesville, where a car plowed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally and a police helicopter crashed. Heather Heyer, who was protesting against white supremacists, was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of protesters.

    >>

  • Demonstrators, counter protesters converge in Seattle

    Demonstrators, counter protesters converge in Seattle

    Sunday, August 13 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-08-13 22:35:29 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say they have made arrests and confiscated weapons as dueling demonstrations converged in downtown Seattle. It wasn't immediately clear how many people had been arrested. Police also ordered crowds at one downtown intersection to disperse. Blocks away, a conservative pro-Trump group was rallying at Westlake Park in downtown.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say they have made arrests and confiscated weapons as dueling demonstrations converged in downtown Seattle. It wasn't immediately clear how many people had been arrested. Police also ordered crowds at one downtown intersection to disperse. Blocks away, a conservative pro-Trump group was rallying at Westlake Park in downtown.

    >>
    •   