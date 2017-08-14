VIDEO: Grass fire temporarily closes I-90 at Vantage - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: Grass fire temporarily closes I-90 at Vantage

by Rob Curry, KHQ News Producer
UPDATE:
I-90 at Vantage is back open in both directions with lane restrictions between milepost 130 and 135 after a grass fire area east of Ryegrass.

Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at milepost 130, east of Ryegrass. The westbound right two lanes are open with a single lane closure west of Vantage Bridge at milepost 135.

PREVIOUS:
This morning westbound I-90 is closed at Vantage because of a grass fire. A detour is available with local roads. Right now, its not clear when it will re-open.

I-90 eastbound is open through the area but is reduced to one lane for a two mile section at milepost 130.

The fire started late Sunday night and at last check at burned 1,500 acres.

Video posted on the KHQ Facebook page showed drivers passing very close to flames. Heavy smoke was cut down on visibility.

Use caution if traveling in that area.
 

