Man armed with gun recovering after officer involved shooting

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man armed with a gun who was making threats to harm himself is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an officer involved shooting. The incident happened Monday morning just before 2am in the 3200 block of south Glenn Ct. in Spokane Valley.



Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area after receiving a call to check on the welfare of an adult male who had made threats to harm himself via text message, specifically mentioning a bullet. The caller advised police there were guns in the home.



When deputies arrived on scene, the male was holding the gun and refused multiple commands to drop it, causing one of the deputies to fire their weapon. The male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Officer Involved Protocol was enacted and SIRR Team investigators responded to the scene to conduct the investigation and processed the scene for evidence.



The SIRR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Police Department, the Washington State Patrol and the Spokane Valley Police.