Man eats over 350 ounces of kale, defending title as kale-eating champion

Man eats over 350 ounces of kale, defending title as kale-eating championPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
VIDEO: Grass fire temporarily closes I-90 at Vantage
VIDEO: Grass fire temporarily closes I-90 at Vantage
UPDATE: I-90 at Vantage is back open in both directions with lane restrictions between milepost 130 and 135 after a grass fire area east of Ryegrass. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at milepost 130, east of Ryegrass. The westbound right two lanes are open with a single lane closure west of Vantage Bridge at milepost 135.>>
UPDATE: I-90 at Vantage is back open in both directions with lane restrictions between milepost 130 and 135 after a grass fire area east of Ryegrass. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at milepost 130, east of Ryegrass. The westbound right two lanes are open with a single lane closure west of Vantage Bridge at milepost 135.>>
Spokane gym manager searching for thieves who stole medical equipment
Spokane gym manager searching for thieves who stole medical equipment
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane gym is searching for two thieves after surveillance cameras catch them stealing an automated external defibrillator (AED). Tom Pitschka is the manager of the Snap Fitness on the South Hill. He says on August 9, two guys walked into the gym around 1:30 a.m.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane gym is searching for two thieves after surveillance cameras catch them stealing an automated external defibrillator (AED). Tom Pitschka is the manager of the Snap Fitness on the South Hill. He says on August 9, two guys walked into the gym around 1:30 a.m.>>
Residents told to leave as fire burns in central Washington
Residents told to leave as fire burns in central Washington
OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have told some residents to leave immediately as a wildfire threatens crops and homes in a rural area of south-central Washington. The State Fire Marshal's Office on Sunday morning said one home and one outbuilding were lost. It estimated the blaze to be nearly 16 square miles (41 square kilometers). That's about 10,000 acres.>>
OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have told some residents to leave immediately as a wildfire threatens crops and homes in a rural area of south-central Washington. The State Fire Marshal's Office on Sunday morning said one home and one outbuilding were lost. It estimated the blaze to be nearly 16 square miles (41 square kilometers). That's about 10,000 acres.>>
Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver
Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver. A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness. According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening. Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.>>
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver. A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness. According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening. Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.>>
Spokane solidarity vigil draws crowd
Spokane solidarity vigil draws crowd
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nationwide, protesters and demonstrators gathered to speak out after a white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia and left three people dead and 19 injured. Rallies were held in New York, Denver, Seattle and elsewhere Sunday. While some of these rallies sparked violence and arrests themselves, Spokane's anti-hate vigil remained peaceful.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nationwide, protesters and demonstrators gathered to speak out after a white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia and left three people dead and 19 injured. Rallies were held in New York, Denver, Seattle and elsewhere Sunday. While some of these rallies sparked violence and arrests themselves, Spokane's anti-hate vigil remained peaceful.>>
Man armed with gun recovering after officer involved shooting
Man armed with gun recovering after officer involved shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man armed with a gun, making threats to harm himself is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an officer involved shooting. The incident happened Monday morning just before 2am in the 3200 block of south Glenn Ct. in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area after receiving a call to check on the welfare of an adult male who had made threats to harm himself via text message, specifically mentioning a bullet.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man armed with a gun, making threats to harm himself is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an officer involved shooting. The incident happened Monday morning just before 2am in the 3200 block of south Glenn Ct. in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area after receiving a call to check on the welfare of an adult male who had made threats to harm himself via text message, specifically mentioning a bullet.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
3 men shot and killed during Wisconsin auto race
3 men shot and killed during Wisconsin auto race
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin sheriff says three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports about shots being fired. Beth says the three men were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor. No suspects have been arrested.>>
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin sheriff says three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports about shots being fired. Beth says the three men were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor. No suspects have been arrested.>>
Man eats over 350 ounces of kale, defending title as kale-eating champion
Man eats over 350 ounces of kale, defending title as kale-eating champion
HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) - When it comes to chowing down on kale, Gideon Oji is once again the top dog, beating back a challenge from hot-dog-eating champ Joey Chestnut. Oji gulped down 22½ 16-ounce bowls of the leafy green vegetable in eight minutes during Sunday's Kale Yeah! Competition at the Erie County Fair in New York. The kale was served raw with oil and vinegar.>>
HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) - When it comes to chowing down on kale, Gideon Oji is once again the top dog, beating back a challenge from hot-dog-eating champ Joey Chestnut. Oji gulped down 22½ 16-ounce bowls of the leafy green vegetable in eight minutes during Sunday's Kale Yeah! Competition at the Erie County Fair in New York. The kale was served raw with oil and vinegar.>>
VIDEO: Grass fire temporarily closes I-90 at Vantage
VIDEO: Grass fire temporarily closes I-90 at Vantage
UPDATE: I-90 at Vantage is back open in both directions with lane restrictions between milepost 130 and 135 after a grass fire area east of Ryegrass. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at milepost 130, east of Ryegrass. The westbound right two lanes are open with a single lane closure west of Vantage Bridge at milepost 135.>>
UPDATE: I-90 at Vantage is back open in both directions with lane restrictions between milepost 130 and 135 after a grass fire area east of Ryegrass. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at milepost 130, east of Ryegrass. The westbound right two lanes are open with a single lane closure west of Vantage Bridge at milepost 135.>>
Police officer investigated for comment on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
Police officer investigated for comment on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others. Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.>>
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others. Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.>>
Barbeque grill in back of SUV explodes from cigarette
Barbeque grill in back of SUV explodes from cigarette
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV. Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbeque at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.>>
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV. Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbeque at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.>>
Man armed with gun recovering after officer involved shooting
Man armed with gun recovering after officer involved shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man armed with a gun, making threats to harm himself is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an officer involved shooting. The incident happened Monday morning just before 2am in the 3200 block of south Glenn Ct. in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area after receiving a call to check on the welfare of an adult male who had made threats to harm himself via text message, specifically mentioning a bullet.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man armed with a gun, making threats to harm himself is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an officer involved shooting. The incident happened Monday morning just before 2am in the 3200 block of south Glenn Ct. in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area after receiving a call to check on the welfare of an adult male who had made threats to harm himself via text message, specifically mentioning a bullet.>>
Spokane solidarity vigil draws crowd
Spokane solidarity vigil draws crowd
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nationwide, protesters and demonstrators gathered to speak out after a white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia and left three people dead and 19 injured. Rallies were held in New York, Denver, Seattle and elsewhere Sunday. While some of these rallies sparked violence and arrests themselves, Spokane's anti-hate vigil remained peaceful.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nationwide, protesters and demonstrators gathered to speak out after a white nationalist rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia and left three people dead and 19 injured. Rallies were held in New York, Denver, Seattle and elsewhere Sunday. While some of these rallies sparked violence and arrests themselves, Spokane's anti-hate vigil remained peaceful.>>
Family, friends mourn 3 dead in Virginia rally violence
Family, friends mourn 3 dead in Virginia rally violence
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Friends and family are mourning the death of a protester and two Virginia state troopers who died Saturday in Charlottesville, where a car plowed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally and a police helicopter crashed. Heather Heyer, who was protesting against white supremacists, was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of protesters.>>
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Friends and family are mourning the death of a protester and two Virginia state troopers who died Saturday in Charlottesville, where a car plowed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally and a police helicopter crashed. Heather Heyer, who was protesting against white supremacists, was killed after a car rammed into a crowd of protesters.>>
Demonstrators, counter protesters converge in Seattle
Demonstrators, counter protesters converge in Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say they have made arrests and confiscated weapons as dueling demonstrations converged in downtown Seattle. It wasn't immediately clear how many people had been arrested. Police also ordered crowds at one downtown intersection to disperse. Blocks away, a conservative pro-Trump group was rallying at Westlake Park in downtown.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say they have made arrests and confiscated weapons as dueling demonstrations converged in downtown Seattle. It wasn't immediately clear how many people had been arrested. Police also ordered crowds at one downtown intersection to disperse. Blocks away, a conservative pro-Trump group was rallying at Westlake Park in downtown.>>
Spokane gym manager searching for thieves who stole medical equipment
Spokane gym manager searching for thieves who stole medical equipment
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane gym is searching for two thieves after surveillance cameras catch them stealing an automated external defibrillator (AED). Tom Pitschka is the manager of the Snap Fitness on the South Hill. He says on August 9, two guys walked into the gym around 1:30 a.m.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane gym is searching for two thieves after surveillance cameras catch them stealing an automated external defibrillator (AED). Tom Pitschka is the manager of the Snap Fitness on the South Hill. He says on August 9, two guys walked into the gym around 1:30 a.m.>>