3 men shot and killed during Wisconsin auto race

3 men shot and killed during Wisconsin auto race

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - 12:41 a.m. - A Wisconsin sheriff says three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event.
    
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports about shots being fired.
    
Beth says the three men were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor. No suspects have been arrested.
    
Two men died at the scene, and the third died while being transported to a hospital. The sheriff says at least two of the men were from Aurora, Illinois.
    
The sheriff's office estimated that more than 5,000 people were at the raceway for an event known as "Larry's Fun Fest."
    
Union Grove is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.    
7 a.m.
    
Sheriff's officials are encouraging anyone who witnessed the fatal shooting of three men at a southern Wisconsin race track to contact authorities.
    
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says there may be witnesses who initially hesitated to talk to deputies at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove Sunday night, but now may be willing to share information.
    
Authorities say the man who shot the three men at point-blank range is still at large. Beth says the shooting happened in a parking lot concession area about 7 p.m. Two men died at the scene, and the third died en route to a hospital. The sheriff says at least two of the men were from Aurora, Illinois.
    
Union Grove is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.
    
8:50 a.m.
    
Sheriff's officials investigating the fatal shooting of three Illinois men at a southern Wisconsin race track say the slayings may have been gang related.
    
Kenosha County sheriff's Sgt. Mark Malecki said Monday that the victims were known gang members from the Aurora area. He says the man shot them at point-blank range at the Great Lakes Dragaway near Union Grove Sunday night.
    
Malecki says investigators are looking into the possibility that the shooter is from a rival gang.
    
The shootings happened near a concession stand in a parking lot about 7 p.m. As many as 5,000 people had gathered at the speedway for Larry's Fun Fest, a car show and drag race.
    
Two of the men died at the scene and the third died on the way to the hospital.
    
Union Grove is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.
  

  Barbeque grill in back of SUV explodes from cigarette

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:23 AM EDT

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV. Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbeque at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.

  Police officer investigated for comment on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:43 AM EDT

    SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.  Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.

  Man armed with gun recovering after officer involved shooting

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:09 AM EDT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man armed with a gun, making threats to harm himself is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an officer involved shooting. The incident happened Monday morning just before 2am in the 3200 block of south Glenn Ct. in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area after receiving a call to check on the welfare of an adult male who had made threats to harm himself via text message, specifically mentioning a bullet.

  3 men shot and killed during Wisconsin auto race

    Monday, August 14 2017 10:56 AM EDT

    UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin sheriff says three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports about shots being fired. Beth says the three men were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor. No suspects have been arrested.

  Man eats over 350 ounces of kale, defending title as kale-eating champion

    Monday, August 14 2017 10:38 AM EDT

    HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) - When it comes to chowing down on kale, Gideon Oji is once again the top dog, beating back a challenge from hot-dog-eating champ Joey Chestnut. Oji gulped down 22½ 16-ounce bowls of the leafy green vegetable in eight minutes during Sunday's Kale Yeah! Competition at the Erie County Fair in New York. The kale was served raw with oil and vinegar.

  VIDEO: Grass fire temporarily closes I-90 at Vantage

    Monday, August 14 2017 10:02 AM EDT

    UPDATE: I-90 at Vantage is back open in both directions with lane restrictions between milepost 130 and 135 after a grass fire area east of Ryegrass. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at milepost 130, east of Ryegrass. The westbound right two lanes are open with a single lane closure west of Vantage Bridge at milepost 135.

