Travel forecast for eclipse: Heavy traffic ahead

Travel forecast for eclipse: Heavy traffic aheadPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police officer investigated for comment on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
Police officer investigated for comment on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others. Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.>>
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others. Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.>>
Barbeque grill in back of SUV explodes from cigarette
Barbeque grill in back of SUV explodes from cigarette
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV. Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbeque at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.>>
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV. Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbeque at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.>>
VIDEO: Grass fire temporarily closes I-90 at Vantage
VIDEO: Grass fire temporarily closes I-90 at Vantage
UPDATE: I-90 at Vantage is back open in both directions with lane restrictions between milepost 130 and 135 after a grass fire area east of Ryegrass. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at milepost 130, east of Ryegrass. The westbound right two lanes are open with a single lane closure west of Vantage Bridge at milepost 135.>>
UPDATE: I-90 at Vantage is back open in both directions with lane restrictions between milepost 130 and 135 after a grass fire area east of Ryegrass. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at milepost 130, east of Ryegrass. The westbound right two lanes are open with a single lane closure west of Vantage Bridge at milepost 135.>>
Man armed with gun recovering after officer involved shooting
Man armed with gun recovering after officer involved shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man armed with a gun, making threats to harm himself is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an officer involved shooting. The incident happened Monday morning just before 2am in the 3200 block of south Glenn Ct. in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area after receiving a call to check on the welfare of an adult male who had made threats to harm himself via text message, specifically mentioning a bullet.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man armed with a gun, making threats to harm himself is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an officer involved shooting. The incident happened Monday morning just before 2am in the 3200 block of south Glenn Ct. in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area after receiving a call to check on the welfare of an adult male who had made threats to harm himself via text message, specifically mentioning a bullet.>>
Travel forecast for eclipse: Heavy traffic ahead
Travel forecast for eclipse: Heavy traffic ahead
(AP) - Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine. A lot worse.>>
(AP) - Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine. A lot worse.>>
3 men shot and killed during Wisconsin auto race
3 men shot and killed during Wisconsin auto race
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin sheriff says three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports about shots being fired. Beth says the three men were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor. No suspects have been arrested.>>
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin sheriff says three men were shot and killed during an auto racing event. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says authorities responded to the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports about shots being fired. Beth says the three men were shot by another man at point-blank range near a food vendor. No suspects have been arrested.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Washington State College Republicans announce new president
Washington State College Republicans announce new president
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University College Republicans have a new president. Amir Rezamand, formerly the Vice President of the organization at WSU, told KHQ he is now the President. It is unclear if former President James Allsup resigned or if he was ousted. KHQ's attempts to reach Allsup have been unsuccessful.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University College Republicans have a new president. Amir Rezamand, formerly the Vice President of the organization at WSU, told KHQ he is now the President. It is unclear if former President James Allsup resigned or if he was ousted. KHQ's attempts to reach Allsup have been unsuccessful.>>
Coal cars derail in northwest Montana
Coal cars derail in northwest Montana
NOXON, Mont. - Montana Rail Link confirmed approximately 30 coal cars derailed Sunday night in northwest Montana. Bonner County Emergency Management says MRL told them the derailment happened at around 11:00 p.m. near Noxon, Montana. There were no injuries and the train was not hauling hazardous material, according to Jim Lewis with MRL.>>
NOXON, Mont. - Montana Rail Link confirmed approximately 30 coal cars derailed Sunday night in northwest Montana. Bonner County Emergency Management says MRL told them the derailment happened at around 11:00 p.m. near Noxon, Montana. There were no injuries and the train was not hauling hazardous material, according to Jim Lewis with MRL.>>
Man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash in Shoshone County
Man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office reports a man had to be airlifted to the hospital after an ATV crash on Sunday. Deputies say it happened about one mile up Moon Pass. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Mark Howard had rolled his ATV on the Red Oak trail.>>
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office reports a man had to be airlifted to the hospital after an ATV crash on Sunday. Deputies say it happened about one mile up Moon Pass. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Mark Howard had rolled his ATV on the Red Oak trail.>>
Hate-watch groups agree rally was largest in decade or more
Hate-watch groups agree rally was largest in decade or more
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities have not provided a crowd estimate for the Saturday rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville that descended into chaos. But two organizations that track hate groups said it was the largest white supremacist gathering in a decade or more.>>
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities have not provided a crowd estimate for the Saturday rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville that descended into chaos. But two organizations that track hate groups said it was the largest white supremacist gathering in a decade or more.>>
Mattis: US would 'take out' any NKorean missile aimed at US
Mattis: US would 'take out' any NKorean missile aimed at US
WASHINGTON (AP) - Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. will "take out" any North Korean missile it detects is heading for American soil, including the Pacific island of Guam. Mattis says a North Korean missile strike on the U.S. would mean war. North Korea has said it is considering a plan to launch four ballistic missiles to land in the sea just short of Guam. Asked how the U.S. would respond, Mattis initially declined to say.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. will "take out" any North Korean missile it detects is heading for American soil, including the Pacific island of Guam. Mattis says a North Korean missile strike on the U.S. would mean war. North Korea has said it is considering a plan to launch four ballistic missiles to land in the sea just short of Guam. Asked how the U.S. would respond, Mattis initially declined to say.>>
As Trump considers Arpaio pardon, critics call out president
As Trump considers Arpaio pardon, critics call out president
PHOENIX (AP) - President Donald Trump says he may grant a pardon to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his recent conviction in federal court, prompting outrage among critics who say the move would amount to an endorsement of racism.>>
PHOENIX (AP) - President Donald Trump says he may grant a pardon to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his recent conviction in federal court, prompting outrage among critics who say the move would amount to an endorsement of racism.>>
Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is saying that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." He is speaking in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray about the race-fueled violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.>>
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is saying that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." He is speaking in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray about the race-fueled violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.>>
Pro wrestler Ric Flair grappling 'tough medical issues'
Pro wrestler Ric Flair grappling 'tough medical issues'
ATLANTA - World Wrestling Entertainment says pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is out of surgery and resting after being hospitalized. The statement Monday did not give details about the nature of the surgery.A representative for the showman known as "Nature Boy" says the 68-year-old wrestler was admitted to the hospital for routine monitoring.>>
ATLANTA - World Wrestling Entertainment says pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is out of surgery and resting after being hospitalized. The statement Monday did not give details about the nature of the surgery.A representative for the showman known as "Nature Boy" says the 68-year-old wrestler was admitted to the hospital for routine monitoring.>>
Police: Alaska man made fake 911 call to divert pursuit
Police: Alaska man made fake 911 call to divert pursuit
KASILOF, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers say a man made a fake 911 call about shots fired to try to divert a trooper who was pursuing his pickup truck. Clayton Nelson of Kasilof (kah-SEE-lawf) is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, terroristic threatening and other charges. Troopers say Nelson was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.>>
KASILOF, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers say a man made a fake 911 call about shots fired to try to divert a trooper who was pursuing his pickup truck. Clayton Nelson of Kasilof (kah-SEE-lawf) is charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, terroristic threatening and other charges. Troopers say Nelson was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.>>
Man falls into 10-foot sinkhole while trying to block it off
Man falls into 10-foot sinkhole while trying to block it off
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia man who fell into a sinkhole says he was putting traffic cones around it because he was worried about the safety of children playing outside. Eugene Clarke tells WCAU-TV he was near the sinkhole Saturday night when the asphalt gave way and he tumbled 10 feet into it. The 58-year-old calls it a "shocking situation to be in.">>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia man who fell into a sinkhole says he was putting traffic cones around it because he was worried about the safety of children playing outside. Eugene Clarke tells WCAU-TV he was near the sinkhole Saturday night when the asphalt gave way and he tumbled 10 feet into it. The 58-year-old calls it a "shocking situation to be in.">>