United Way - Day of Action

Mark your calendars and join us at the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park

September 15, 2017 for a campaign kickoff lunch from 11:30 - 12:30.

Our Goal

Spokane County United Way's goal is to bring our community together for a campaign kickoff rally and to celebrate our volunteers involved in Make a Meal for Many.

Our Strategy

Make a Meal for Many is our signature volunteer event. This year we will bring 600 volunteers together at the Spokane Convention Center. These volunteers will work to sort pallets of ten bean mix, potatoes and onions into family sized portions of Ten Bean Veggie Chili.

At the end of the day the volunteers will package enough food to feed 140,000 people.

We have partnered locally with Second Harvest Inland Northwest to secure the fresh products for the Ten Bean Veggie Chili from local vendors as well as for the distribution of these meals into the community. Through this local partnership we will be able to provide high quality fresh produce, promote sustainable local food access, and leverage our buying power.

Additional Information

For more information about the Kickoff Rally Lunch in the park or the efforts of Make a Meal For Many please contact Lisa Curtis, Director of Communications and Marketing or call 509-324-5029.