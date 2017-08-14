Washington State University president responds to outcry after Charlottesville violence

Washington State University has released a statement in response to what they call "many questions and comments from staff, faculty, students and more" about Saturday's Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, VA.

WSU is connected to the rally via the WSU College Republican President, James Allsup, who is a student at the Pullman, WA University. Allsup attended the rally turned riot.

Pictures of Allsup at the rally have been shared across social media.

Many have been calling for Allsup to resign his position as WSU's College Republican chapter president. The National Committee of College Republicans released a statement via Facebook calling on "leaders in our organization who may support of condone these events to resign immediately."

However, in a statement on twitter, Allsup said he was there as a member of the media and condemned racism and Nazism. KHQ has reached out to Allsup numerous times, but have not received any comment.

WSU President Kirk Schulz wrote:

On the same day we welcomed Cougs to their new home in Pullman, we heard and saw the most vile and dehumanizing beliefs and actions of human history surface yet again. I was heartbroken. As a higher education leader, there is no way to reconcile the work that we do with violence and hate.

The senior leadership team at Washington State University is united—we strongly denounce racism and Nazism of any kind and condemn the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia. Hate has no place at WSU. It has no place in the Cougar community.

We also believe in the mission and purpose of higher education. As vile and offensive as we find certain speech and individuals who hold those beliefs, we are committed to wrestling with, challenging, and combating racism and anti-Semitism to become the community WSU must be. It is not just about our campuses and our #GoCougs community—it is about our nation’s future.

WSU is a microcosm of what is happening throughout our nation. Our work begins at home. We will continue our initiative announced last spring to create a more welcoming and inclusive campus culture and climate at our campuses system-wide.

We have begun the search for our new associate vice president of community, equity, and inclusive excellence, naming a search committee and setting a hiring timeline. We are building campus-wide committees to address concerns that have been brought to our attention. Students have been working on peer-based curriculum on equity and inclusion. We are working with our student leaders to bring this training to fruition.

In a society that often divides us, we will not shy away from difficult conversations or criticism. We will not waver in our commitment. We are going to do the work that is required. We invite you to join us.

Regards,

Kirk Schulz, President

Washington State University