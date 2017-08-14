The Latest: Officials: Car drove into patrons intentionally - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Officials: Car drove into patrons intentionally

Posted: Updated:
PARIS, France -

(AP) - The Latest on the car that drove into the sidewalk outside a pizza restaurant in France (all times local):
    
10:11 p.m.
    
French officials say the driver who steered into patrons of a pizza restaurant east of Paris clearly acted intentionally, but they have no reason so far to suspect a terrorist motive.
    
A judicial official said Monday night that the Paris prosecutor's office, which oversees French terrorism investigations, was not involved in the case because there was no proof of terrorism at this stage.
    
A security official said there is no evidence of a political or Islamic extremist motive.
    
But both officials say authorities view the driver's actions as intentional. They were not authorized to be publicly named.
    
An 8-year-old girl and at least five others were injured in the attack in Sept-Sorts, a town about 65 kilometers (40 miles) east of Paris.
    
- By Angela Charlton in Paris.
    
___
    
10:00 p.m.
    
French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.
    
An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts.
    
The official said it is unclear whether the act was deliberate. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.
    
An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago. Several other countries have seen cars used as weapons in recent years.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

