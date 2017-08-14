Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers pictured with Charlottesville rally attendee, and WSU College Republican President, James Allsup

A picture of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is getting a lot of attention on social media. The picture shows the the 5th District representative with a large group of students at Washington State University. But one student in particular is the reason that the picture is going viral. James Allsup is in the picture.

The President of Washington State University's chapter of College Republicans attended Saturday's Unite the Right rally. In social media he condemned the violence and said he was in attendance to document the event.

We asked Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers about the picture. This is her spokesman's statement:

“The Congresswoman is sickened by what took place in Charlottesville this weekend and that anyone from Eastern Washington would participate in white supremacist activities. She does not know the WSU College Republican President and does not support anyone who took part in the hateful events in Virginia. She often takes photos with student groups when visiting colleges throughout Eastern Washington; the photo circulating was taken after a debate she participated in at WSU before the 2016 election. As she said on Twitter, ‘My prayers are w/ #Charlottesville. Let's unite in standing against white supremacy and bigoted violence-it's repulsive & has no place here.’” - Jared Powell, Spokesman for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05)