As Trump considers Arpaio pardon, critics call out president

President Donald Trump says he may grant a pardon to former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his recent conviction in federal court, prompting outrage among critics who say the move would amount to an endorsement of racism.

The longtime sheriff in metro Phoenix was booted out of office in November and was found guilty of a misdemeanor count for disobeying orders to stop immigration traffic patrols that a federal judge said resulted in racial profiling against Latinos.

The Fox News report that Trump is considering a pardon for Arpaio was welcome news for the former sheriff. But it angered immigrant rights activists who find it to be a troubling signal from the president at a time when the nation is reeling over the race-fueled violence in Virginia.

