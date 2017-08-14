Man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash in Shoshone County

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office reports a man had to be airlifted to the hospital after an ATV crash on Sunday.

Deputies say it happened about one mile up Moon Pass. The driver, identified as 52-year-old Mark Howard had rolled his ATV on the Red Oak trail. Due to the injuries he sustained, Two Bear Air was contacted to perform a basket rescue and then transfer him to Life Flight to get medical attention.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Howard's condition is not known as of Monday afternoon.