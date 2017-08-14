Washington State College Republicans announce new president

Washington State University College Republicans have a new president.

Amir Rezamand, formerly the Vice President of the organization at WSU, told KHQ he is now the President.

It is unclear if former President James Allsup resigned or if he was ousted. KHQ's attempts to reach Allsup have not been successful.

Allsup recently attended the march in Charlottesville, but right now it is unclear if that played a role in his apparent removal.

KHQ is speaking with Rezamand this afternoon via telephone. Amir says he'll be able to discuss specifics regarding Allsup at that time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.