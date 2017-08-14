Washington State College Republicans announce new president foll - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington State College Republicans announce new president following Allsup resignation

Amir Rezamand (PHOTO: Twitter) Amir Rezamand (PHOTO: Twitter)
PULLMAN, Wash. -

Washington State University College Republicans have a new president. 

Amir Rezamand, formerly the Vice President of the organization at WSU, told KHQ he is now the President. 

KHQ spoke with Rezamand by phone on Monday He confirmed that former president James Allsup has resigned his position.

Allsup recently attended the march in Charlottesville, but right now it is unclear if that played a role in his apparent removal. 

In a statement released to KHQ on Monday, Rezamand said Allsup emailed his resignation effective Monday. The full statement from the organization is below:

The WSU College Republicans are appalled by the events that took place in Charlottesville over the weekend.

We know that James Allsup was at the event but he was not representing the WSU College Republicans in any manor.

We don't currently have details regarding his purported participation or the nature of it in the rally, however we know that James has repeatedly and very publicly disavowed any connection to Nazism or white supremacy. He considers himself a paleoconservative.

As a result of the rather hateful reaction by the immediate community, James has emailed the College Republican Executive Committee and has resigned his position effective today. I, Amir Rezamand, have taken over as President of the WSU College Republicans.

Allsup, meanwhile, took to Twitter on Monday, saying his resignation had been planned since before the Charlottesville rally took place.

 

