Washington State College Republicans announce new president following Allsup resignation

Washington State College Republicans announce new president following Allsup resignationPosted: Updated:
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers pictured with Charlottesville rally attendee, and WSU College Republican President, James Allsup
SPOKANE, Wash.- A picture of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is getting a lot of attention on social media. The picture shows the the 5th District representative with a large group of students at Washington State University. But one student in particular is the reason that the picture is going viral. James Allsup is in the picture.
Police officer investigated for comment on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others. Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.
Travel forecast for eclipse: Heavy traffic ahead
(AP) - Transportation officials in Oregon and Washington have a message for the region's drivers: However bad you think traffic is going to be during next week's total solar eclipse, it's probably going to be worse than you imagine. A lot worse.
Barbeque grill in back of SUV explodes from cigarette
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV. Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbeque at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.
VIDEO: Grass fire temporarily closes I-90 at Vantage
UPDATE: I-90 at Vantage is back open in both directions with lane restrictions between milepost 130 and 135 after a grass fire area east of Ryegrass. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at milepost 130, east of Ryegrass. The westbound right two lanes are open with a single lane closure west of Vantage Bridge at milepost 135.
Man armed with gun recovering after officer involved shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man armed with a gun, making threats to harm himself is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after an officer involved shooting. The incident happened Monday morning just before 2am in the 3200 block of south Glenn Ct. in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area after receiving a call to check on the welfare of an adult male who had made threats to harm himself via text message, specifically mentioning a bullet.
Tyson's eclipse tip: Don't video it, experience it
NEW YORK (AP) - Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself. He told an audience Monday at the American Museum of Natural History: "Experience this one emotionally, psychologically, physically."
Police make arrest in Kent transient camp shootings
KENT, Wash (AP) - Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a transient camp in Kent, Washington, a year ago. KOMO reports Kent police arrested a 30-year-old Covington man Saturday. He has been booked into the King County Jail. Police did not provide more details. On Aug. 12, 2016, Kent police found Louisa Campos, 31, dead.
Spokane family plans solar eclipse road trip
SPOKANE, Wash. - The eclipse is just one week away. How far would you go to see it at its fullest? Lots of people are traveling to do so, including one Spokane family. "I heard about the eclipse two years ago," says Pam Lake. "And we're always looking for fun different things to do."
Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog
HAUSER, Idaho - "Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms," Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend's roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.
Internet-famous pig visits Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Move over Wilbur and Babe. Instead, meet Boomer. "He loves to cuddle when we watch TV and he comes up and sits in our lap," Glenda Underwood, Boomer's owner, said. Boomer is a Juliana Mini Pig who loves his Cheerios and…. "He loves to be forked," Underwood said.
Neighbor feud escalates to weed whacker attack
SPOKANE, Wash. - So many of us have feuded with our neighbors. From playing music too loudly, to poor property maintenance, it can be easier than you think to make an enemy next door. One situation is proof it's better to nip issues in the bud before they explode. Eighty-two-year-old Gordon Mann can't help but fight back tears when he describes what happened to him Saturday afternoon.
Federal resources helping with south Spokane arson investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officials are now calling a fire at a dry cleaning business arson. One of the responding fire fighters was badly hurt on the scene. It happened late Friday night near 32nd and Grand in south Spokane. "They started the fires in three locations in the back of the building," said Beacon Cleaners' co-owner Rodney Johnson.
'Great Outdoors Bandit', who robbed several banks in Idaho, arrested boarding plane in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice reported Monday that a serial bank robber known as the 'Great Outdoors Bandit' was arrested on Sunday on a warrant for bank robbery at the Los Angeles International Airport. Authorities say he was attempting to board a flight to Brussels, Belgium.
Washington State College Republicans announce new president following Allsup resignation
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University College Republicans have a new president. Amir Rezamand, formerly the Vice President of the organization at WSU, told KHQ he is now the President. KHQ spoke with Rezamend by phone on Monday He confirmed that former president James Allsup has resigned his position.
Jury sides with Taylor Swift in groping lawsuit
DENVER (AP) - Taylor Swift has won long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago. After a weeklong trial over dueling lawsuits, jurors determined Monday that fired Denver DJ David Mueller assaulted the pop star by grabbing her backside during a backstage meet-and-greet.
