Coal cars derail in northwest Montana

Montana Rail Link confirmed approximately 30 coal cars derailed Sunday night in northwest Montana.

Bonner County Emergency Management says MRL told them the derailment happened at around 11:00 p.m. near Noxon, Montana. There were no injuries and the train was not hauling hazardous material, according to Jim Lewis with MRL.

The cause is under investigation and an estimated time for rail traffic to resume has not been determined at this time.

Crews expect the derailment to be fully cleared by Wednesday.