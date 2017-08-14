'Great Outdoors Bandit', who robbed several banks in Idaho, arrested boarding plane in Los Angeles

The U.S. Department of Justice reported Monday that a serial bank robber known as the 'Great Outdoors Bandit' was arrested on Sunday on a warrant for bank robbery at the Los Angeles International Airport. Authorities say he was attempting to board a flight to Brussels, Belgium.

Two days earlier, Josue Daniel Alfaro was charged by criminal complaint in the District of Idaho with bank robbery and the warrant was issued. According to that complaint Alfaro robbed seven banks in Idaho and Utah between December 2016 and August 2017, including three banks on August 7.

According to the affidavit, on August 7, a person matching Alfaro's description appeared at the Idaho Independent Bank. The person was not wearing sunglasses or disguising his face in any way. The person asked to exchange $1,500 in $100 bills for $50 bills. The bank denied the request and gave law enforcement pictures of his face and the black Mitsubishi Outlander he was driving. The same vehicle was also photographed at a robbery earlier that day at the Pioneer Federal Credit Union in Meridian.

The FBI sent out those surveillance photos to local media and two people, an acquaintance of Alfaro's and his own brother, identified him as the person in the photos.

According to the affidavit, Alfaro's brother told investigators that Alfaro and his sister drove from L.A. to his family's house in Utah on August 5. On the morning of August 7, Alfaro borrowed his mother's black Mitsubishi Outlander and left the Utah house, He did not return until two days later. On the morning of August 10, Alfaro reportedly argued with his sister after she confronted him with the surveillance photos that were circulating in the media. Alfaro then drove back to Los Angeles in a rental car.

On Monday, August 14, Alfaro made his first appearance and arraignment in a California court. He was detained and will be transported to Idaho for trial.