Federal resources helping with south Spokane arson investigation

Officials are now calling a fire at a dry cleaning business arson. One of the responding fire fighters was badly hurt on the scene.

It happened late Friday night near 32nd and Grand in south Spokane.

"They started the fires in three locations in the back of the building," said Beacon Cleaners' co-owner Rodney Johnson. "One of them took off. We have no reason why they did it."

Johnson was on the scene Monday morning. He said the majority of clothes inside the building were not damaged. They are rewashing and sanitizing them before customers can pick them up later in the week.

Johnson said he's grateful destruction wasn't worse.

"Probably 10 minutes later, and the entire (building) could have been engulfed," he said. "I think God for the firefighters and police."

And Johnson said he can't help but feel awful for one of those first responders who found himself with serious injuries at the scene. The 27-year veteran firefighter fell from a ladder.

"He is recovering," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. "It is unknown if he'll come back to work or not."

Federal resources are assisting in the arson investigation because some vehicles at the post office next door were also damaged.

If you know who did this, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

"They may be doing this to other businesses as well," said Johnson.