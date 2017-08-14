Neighbor feud escalates to weed whacker attack - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Neighbor feud escalates to weed whacker attack

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

So many of us have feuded with our neighbors. From playing music too loudly, to poor property maintenance, it can be easier than you think to make an enemy next door. One situation is proof it's better to nip issues in the bud before they explode.

Eighty-two-year-old Gordon Mann can't help but fight back tears when he describes what happened to him Saturday afternoon. He and his neighbor had been at odds for months over everything from parking to tree branches, but never did Gordon think it would get to this point.  

"I couldn't believe it," he said. "I didn't think he'd do something like that."

Their feud came to a head over, of all things, weeding.

"I told him, I don’t want you to weed under my fence," Gordon recalled. "He turned around.. I just put my hand over my throat."

Cameras on Gordon's property captured the moment he was hit in the neck by a weed eater. Three days later, marks from the injury remain, but are improving.

"It was stinging," he said "It's getting better."

He said he's hopeful life around his neighborhood will get better as well, with the violence serving as a wake-up call that tensions need to change.

"It's too bad we can't live in peace and whatnot," he said.

SPD did arrive on scene and the neighbor was arrested. The second degree assault charge against him has since been dropped. The prosecutor's office said it's possible that charge could be re-filed.

We did speak with Gordon's neighbor who confirmed the two had been feuding for several months. He confirmed this is the first time things have turned physical. He did not want to go on camera. 

