Internet-famous pig visits Coeur d'Alene

Move over Wilbur and Babe.

Instead, meet Boomer.

“He loves to cuddle when we watch TV and he comes up and sits in our lap,” Glenda Underwood, Boomer’s owner, said.

Boomer is a Juliana Mini Pig who loves his Cheerios and….

“He loves to be forked,” Underwood said.

Underwood is originally from Pullman. Glenda and her husband currently live in California, but love to come to Coeur d’Alene with their rock star pig.

“He has almost 900 followers on Instagram now,” Underwood said.

Boomer’s Instagram is filled with pictures of him and his best friend, Bodie, adventuring.

But the precious pig is more than just an Internet celebrity.

“We got him for our son for his birthday because he wanted to have an animal to sleep with him at night so he's his emotional support pig,” she said.

And she’s going to take it one step further.

“We would like to have him be a therapy pig, maybe take him to the children's hospitals or the retirement homes,” Underwood said.