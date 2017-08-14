Police make arrest in Kent transient camp shootings

Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a transient camp in Kent, Washington, a year ago.

KOMO reports Kent police arrested a 30-year-old Covington man Saturday. He has been booked into the King County Jail.

Police did not provide more details.

On Aug. 12, 2016, Kent police found Louisa Campos, 31, dead. She had been shot to death. The next day, police went back to the camp and found Robert Dias dead. Police say Dias was a witness to Campos' death and the same gun was used in both deaths.

.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)