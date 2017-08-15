Three pulled to safety after crashing down embankment in Athol

Three people are recovering from a crash in Athol, Idaho that landed them in Granite Lake.

Firefighters say they drove off the road and went 100 feet down a steep embankment into the water. They were able to climb out of the car on their own.

One of the passengers, who happens to be pregnant, walked up the hill to get help.

After three hours, crews set up a rope system and pulled them to safety.

Paramedics took them to the hospital. The pregnant woman was taken by Life Flight helicopter to the hospital.

Firefighters say all three of them should be alright.