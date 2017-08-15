Amazon issues refunds for possibly fake eclipse glasses - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Amazon issues refunds for possibly fake eclipse glasses

In a statement Sunday, Amazon said it had issued some customers who purchased eclipse glasses that "may not comply with industry standards."

Amazon said it had also removed some glasses from its site out of an abundance of caution.

To safely view Monday's eclipse, you need special glasses that are in high demand, leading to a flood of knock-off glasses that could damage people's eyesight.

The American Astronomical Society has posted a list on its website of verified glasses sellers to cut down on potential fraud.

    •   