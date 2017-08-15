Jimmy Fallon fights back tears addressing events in Charlottesvi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Jimmy Fallon fights back tears addressing events in Charlottesville

During Monday's episode of the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon took a couple minutes to address the fatal attack in Charlottesville that took the life of one 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer.

"Even thought the Tonight Show isn't a political show, it's my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being. What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia was just disgusting.  I was watching the news like everyone else and you're seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists and I was sick to my stomach. My daughters were in the next room playing and I'm thinking, how can I explain to them there is so much hatred in this world? They're two-years-old and four-years-old, they don't know what hate is. They go to the playground and they have friends of all races and backgrounds. They just play and they laugh and they have fun. But as kids grow up, they need people to look up to, to show them what's right and good. They need parents and teachers and they need leaders who appeal to the best in us. The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful and I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something. It's important for everyone, especially white people in this country, to speak out against this. Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it. And remember there are people who have given their lives to make sure this kind of hate doesn't spread. They fought and died on the right side of history. One brave woman in Charlottesville, Heather Heyer, died standing up for what's right at the age of 32. I can't look at my beautiful, growing, curious daughters and say nothing when this kind of thing has happened. We all need to stand against what is wrong, acknowledge that racism exists and stand up for what is right and civil and kind. And to show the next generation that we haven't forgotten how hard people have fought for human rights. We cannot do this. We can't go backward... we can't go back."
 

  • Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.

  • Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog

    HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.

  • Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m.  When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • US decries Islamic State 'genocide' of Christians, others

    WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is denouncing the Islamic State group for carrying out "genocide" against Christians and other religious minorities in areas under its control. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the group is "clearly responsible for genocide" against Christians, Yazidis and Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

  • High school teen killed with log used in football training exercise

    LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) - A New York community is remembering a popular high school football player who died last week during a pre-season conditioning camp. The funeral for Joshua Mileto was held Tuesday in Lake Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN'-kuh-muh), Long Island. Newsday says young men wearing football jerseys lined the steps as the teen's family followed the black coffin into the church.  

  • Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse

    NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.

