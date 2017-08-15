Jimmy Fallon fights back tears addressing events in Charlottesville

During Monday's episode of the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon took a couple minutes to address the fatal attack in Charlottesville that took the life of one 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer.



"Even thought the Tonight Show isn't a political show, it's my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being. What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia was just disgusting. I was watching the news like everyone else and you're seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists and I was sick to my stomach. My daughters were in the next room playing and I'm thinking, how can I explain to them there is so much hatred in this world? They're two-years-old and four-years-old, they don't know what hate is. They go to the playground and they have friends of all races and backgrounds. They just play and they laugh and they have fun. But as kids grow up, they need people to look up to, to show them what's right and good. They need parents and teachers and they need leaders who appeal to the best in us. The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful and I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something. It's important for everyone, especially white people in this country, to speak out against this. Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it. And remember there are people who have given their lives to make sure this kind of hate doesn't spread. They fought and died on the right side of history. One brave woman in Charlottesville, Heather Heyer, died standing up for what's right at the age of 32. I can't look at my beautiful, growing, curious daughters and say nothing when this kind of thing has happened. We all need to stand against what is wrong, acknowledge that racism exists and stand up for what is right and civil and kind. And to show the next generation that we haven't forgotten how hard people have fought for human rights. We cannot do this. We can't go backward... we can't go back."

