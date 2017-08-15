Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m.



When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary information indicates the motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and crashed.

29th will remain closed for several hours between Havana and Lloyd while the scene is processed. Traffic Unit investigators were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route for their morning commute.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the driver along with cause and manner of death when appropriate to do so.