FREE food distributed to Stevens County families in need from Second Harvest

TODAY ONLY, Second Harvest Food Bank will be distributing FREE food to families in need in Stevens County. 

Second Harvest will be distributing food with their Mobile Market which has a refrigerated truck and serves as a temporary food bank. The truck will be filled with thousands of pounds of donated fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, bread, cereal and other staples. The food will be set up on tables just like a farmers' market. There will be enough food to feed up to 250 families.
 

WHEN: Tuesday, August 15, 2017
TIME: 11am - 1pm
WHERE: St. Paul Lutheran Church/ VFRC Food Bank – 210 S. Wynee Road, Colville, WA
 

  Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 2:03 AM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.

  Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:51 PM EDT

    HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.

  Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 9:27 AM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m.  When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.

  US decries Islamic State 'genocide' of Christians, others

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 12:21 PM EDT

    WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is denouncing the Islamic State group for carrying out "genocide" against Christians and other religious minorities in areas under its control. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the group is "clearly responsible for genocide" against Christians, Yazidis and Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

  High school teen killed with log used in football training exercise

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 11:59 AM EDT

    LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) - A New York community is remembering a popular high school football player who died last week during a pre-season conditioning camp. The funeral for Joshua Mileto was held Tuesday in Lake Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN'-kuh-muh), Long Island. Newsday says young men wearing football jerseys lined the steps as the teen's family followed the black coffin into the church.  

  Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:31 AM EDT

    NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.

