US decries Islamic State 'genocide' of Christians, others
Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.>>
Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog
HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.>>
Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse
NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.>>
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers pictured with Charlottesville rally attendee, and WSU College Republican President, James Allsup
SPOKANE, Wash.- A picture of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is getting a lot of attention on social media. The picture shows the the 5th District representative with a large group of students at Washington State University. But one student in particular is the reason that the picture is going viral. James Allsup is in the picture.>>
Three pulled to safety after crashing down embankment in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - Three people are recovering from a crash in Athol, Idaho that landed them in Granite Lake. Firefighters say they drove off the road and went 100 feet down a steep embankment into the water. They were able to climb out of the car on their own. One of the passengers, who happens to be pregnant, walked up the hill to get help.>>
US decries Islamic State 'genocide' of Christians, others
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is denouncing the Islamic State group for carrying out "genocide" against Christians and other religious minorities in areas under its control. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the group is "clearly responsible for genocide" against Christians, Yazidis and Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.>>
High school teen killed with log used in football training exercise
LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) - A New York community is remembering a popular high school football player who died last week during a pre-season conditioning camp. The funeral for Joshua Mileto was held Tuesday in Lake Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN'-kuh-muh), Long Island. Newsday says young men wearing football jerseys lined the steps as the teen's family followed the black coffin into the church.>>
Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse
NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.>>
David Crosby: Talent, not politics, behind Nugent's Rock Hall snub
NEW YORK - David Crosby says fellow rocker Ted Nugent has been kept out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because he's not good enough, not because of his politics. Crosby responded to a fan's question about whether political correctness kept Nugent out of the Hall by saying that Nugent "just isn't good enough.">>
FREE food distributed to Stevens County families in need from Second Harvest
TODAY ONLY, Second Harvest Food Bank will be distributing FREE food to families in need in Stevens County. Second Harvest will be distributing food with their Mobile Market which has a refrigerated truck and serves as a temporary food bank. The truck will be filled with thousands of pounds of donated fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, bread, cereal and other staples.>>
Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Jimmy Fallon fights back tears addressing events in Charlottesville
KHQ.COM - During Monday's episode of the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon took a couple minutes to address the fatal attack in Charlottesville that took the life of one 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer. "Even thought the Tonight Show isn't a political show, it's my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being. What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia was just disgusting.>>
Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.>>
Mad Minute stories for Monday, August 14th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories for Monday, August 14th.>>
Amazon issues refunds for possibly fake eclipse glasses
In a statement Sunday, Amazon said it had issued some customers who purchased eclipse glasses that "may not comply with industry standards." Amazon said it had also removed some glasses from its site out of an abundance of caution. To safely view Monday's eclipse, you need special glasses that are in high demand, leading to a flood of knock-off glasses that could damage people's eyesight.>>
