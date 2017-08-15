High school teen killed with log used in football training exercise

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.



LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) - A New York community is remembering a popular high school football player who died last week during a pre-season conditioning camp.



The funeral for Joshua Mileto was held Tuesday in Lake Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN'-kuh-muh), Long Island.



Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2w6U1Ce ) says young men wearing football jerseys lined the steps as the teen's family followed the black coffin into the church.



The 16-year-old died Thursday when he was struck on the head by a log that he and teammates were carrying during a training exercise.



The teen loved the New York Giants - and also played baseball.

