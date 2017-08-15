Viral Father & Son: From the first day of kindergarten to college

KHQ.COM - Two photos on Twitter have gone viral showing a father's yearly tradition of walking his son to his first day of school.



Charles Brockman III shared a photo of his dad walking him to school on the first day of kindergarten next to another photo of his dad walking next to him for his first day of college. In less than two days the photos have had more than 220,000 likes.



In an interview with FOX 5, ?Brockman said his parents have always walked him to school on the first day and it means the world to him. Continuing the tradition, his father walked him to his first day of college at Mississippi State University where he'll be studying Broadcast and Communications.



Brockman says he wasn't expecting his tweet to go viral but he's thrilled that it uplifted thousands of people.

From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad. pic.twitter.com/IpbudBIgdp — Charles Brockman III (@TheOnlyCharlesB) August 13, 2017



