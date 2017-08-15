Grandmother credits two pit bulls with saving her grandchildren from dangerous snake

When a poisonous snake slithered into a yard where two young Florida children were playing, the family dogs came to the rescue, but they paid a price.



One of the heroes, a pit bull named "Slayer". really lived up to his name, but is now recovering in a veterinary hospital in Hillsborough County, Florida.



"Slayer" and his partner "Paco" killed the snake in the yard where the family's young grandchildren were playing, but both dogs were rushed to an emergency clinic with severe reactions where it was determined they were bitten by a copperhead, which is rarely found in Florida.

They were given anti-venom, but Slayer was bitten twice in the face and is in a lot of pain.



"They don't ask for anything. All they want is your love, so it's very hard to see them in need, and not be able to do a whole lot for them," owner Melissa Butt said.



"Paco" was bitten in the elbow and is already back home doing fine.



The organization "Frankie's Friends" has started a fundraising site to help the family pay for emergency care costs.