Inmates escape while working on fire crew
Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.>>
Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog
HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.>>
Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse
NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.>>
Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Three pulled to safety after crashing down embankment in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - Three people are recovering from a crash in Athol, Idaho that landed them in Granite Lake. Firefighters say they drove off the road and went 100 feet down a steep embankment into the water. They were able to climb out of the car on their own. One of the passengers, who happens to be pregnant, walked up the hill to get help.>>
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers pictured with Charlottesville rally attendee, and WSU College Republican President, James Allsup
SPOKANE, Wash.- A picture of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers is getting a lot of attention on social media. The picture shows the the 5th District representative with a large group of students at Washington State University. But one student in particular is the reason that the picture is going viral. James Allsup is in the picture.>>
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office donates to Union Gospel Mission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office presented the Union Gospel Mission's Center for Women and Children a donation of $630 on Tuesday to help with operating cost of the residential recovery program. The money was provided by members of the community who donated during the National Night Out event at Mcintire Family Park in Hayden earlier this month.>>
Manchester bombing 'hero' charged with stealing credit card
LONDON (AP) - A homeless man who was praised for helping victims of the Manchester concert bombing has been charged with stealing a bank card from someone caught up in the attack. Chris Parker made headlines around the world after describing how he helped comfort people wounded in the May 22 bombing. A fundraising page set up to help him raised more than 50,000 pounds ($64,000).>>
Report: Higher premiums if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies
WASHINGTON (AP) - People buying individual health care policies would face higher premiums, and some may be left with no insurance options if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to stop "Obamacare" payments to insurers. That's the conclusion of a new report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.>>
Woman goes viral for adopting 'oldest, hardest to adopt' dog in California shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Jake the dog has finally found his human. Her name is Melani and she adopted the dog after she reportedly walked into Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento and asked staff there who the oldest and hardest to adopt dog was. In a post shared Friday on Facebook by the animal shelter, staff told Jake's story.>>
ACLU: Police can't ticket drivers for giving the finger
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police say a trooper's decision to ticket a driver who gave him the middle finger was "an unfortunate incident which will be used as a training opportunity."The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana says the ticket was illegal retaliation for protected free speech. Executive Director Marjorie Esman says the ticket alleged public intimidation, a felony.>>
Prayer service set for women who died in Oregon fall
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Portland school is remembering two 19-year-old women who died in an apparent fall along the Pacific Crest Trail. Emily Lang and Emma Place graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 2016, and the school planned a community prayer service for Tuesday night. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were found Saturday at the base of a waterfall on Mount Hood.>>
Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." Trump is calling those protesters the "alt-left." He says there is "blame on both sides" after the deadly violence over the weekend. After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was ...>>
Inmates escape while working on fire crew
GOLDENDALE, Wash. (AP) - Two inmates escaped while working on a fire crew in southcentral Washington state. The News Tribune reports That Tyray Munter and Maksim Petrovskiy were part of a Department of Natural Resources fire crew battling a blaze in Goldendale that broke out Saturday.>>
Grandmother credits two pit bulls with saving her grandchildren from dangerous snake
BRANDON, Fla. - When a poisonous snake slithered into a yard where two young Florida children were playing, the family dogs came to the rescue, but they paid a price. One of the heroes, a pit bull named "Slayer". really lived up to his name, but is now recovering in a veterinary hospital in Hillsborough County, Florida.>>
Viral Father & Son: From the first day of kindergarten to college
KHQ.COM - Two photos on Twitter have gone viral showing a father's yearly tradition of walking his son to his first day of school. Charles Brockman III shared a photo of his dad walking him to school on the first day of kindergarten next to another photo of his dad walking next to him for his first day of college. In less than two days the photos have had more than 220,000 likes.>>
