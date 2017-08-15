Inmates escape while working on fire crew

Two inmates escaped while working on a fire crew in southcentral Washington state.



The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2i2eUYX ) that Tyray Munter and Maksim Petrovskiy were part of a Department of Natural Resources fire crew battling a blaze in Goldendale that broke out Saturday.



The Department of Corrections says overnight inmate checks found them in their bunks, but by 2:50 a.m., they were gone.



The department launched a search and notified law enforcement, including the Oregon State Police.



Munter is serving a six-year sentence on assault and theft charges out of Snohomish County.



Petrovskiy was convicted of stealing a vehicle in Snohomish County. He was due to be released next year.



Both inmates were held at the Olympic Corrections Center near Forks, Washington.



___



Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

