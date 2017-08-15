Inmates escape while working on fire crew - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Inmates escape while working on fire crew

GOLDENDALE, Wash. -

Two inmates escaped while working on a fire crew in southcentral Washington state.
    
The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2i2eUYX ) that Tyray Munter and Maksim Petrovskiy were part of a Department of Natural Resources fire crew battling a blaze in Goldendale that broke out Saturday.
    
The Department of Corrections says overnight inmate checks found them in their bunks, but by 2:50 a.m., they were gone.
    
The department launched a search and notified law enforcement, including the Oregon State Police.
    
Munter is serving a six-year sentence on assault and theft charges out of Snohomish County.
    
Petrovskiy was convicted of stealing a vehicle in Snohomish County. He was due to be released next year.
    
Both inmates were held at the Olympic Corrections Center near Forks, Washington.
    
Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-08-15 06:03:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.

  Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-08-15 01:51:09 GMT

    HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.

  Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-08-15 14:31:34 GMT

    NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.

  Kootenai County Sheriff's Office donates to Union Gospel Mission

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-08-15 22:28:51 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office presented the Union Gospel Mission's Center for Women and Children a donation of $630 on Tuesday to help with operating cost of the residential recovery program. The money was provided by members of the community who donated during the National Night Out event at Mcintire Family Park in Hayden earlier this month.

  Manchester bombing 'hero' charged with stealing credit card

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-08-15 22:03:51 GMT

    LONDON (AP) - A homeless man who was praised for helping victims of the Manchester concert bombing has been charged with stealing a bank card from someone caught up in the attack. Chris Parker made headlines around the world after describing how he helped comfort people wounded in the May 22 bombing. A fundraising page set up to help him raised more than 50,000 pounds ($64,000).

  Report: Higher premiums if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-08-15 21:51:10 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - People buying individual health care policies would face higher premiums, and some may be left with no insurance options if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to stop "Obamacare" payments to insurers. That's the conclusion of a new report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

