Prayer service set for women who died in Oregon fall

A Portland school is remembering two 19-year-old women who died in an apparent fall along the Pacific Crest Trail.

Emily Lang and Emma Place graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 2016, and the school planned a community prayer service for Tuesday night.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were found Saturday at the base of a waterfall on Mount Hood. The women had been camping at the top of the waterfall, and it's believed they slipped and fell 150 feet.

Authorities have been unable to find witnesses who saw the women fall.

Lang attended Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington, and Place went to Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

