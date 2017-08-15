Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 15th

PESHTIGO, Wis. (AP) -- A Wisconsin man came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his chest.

Doug Bergeson tells WBAY-TV that he was working on a house he's building near Peshtigo in June when his nail gun accidentally fired, sending a nail into his chest.

Bergeson says "it didn't really hurt," and he thought the nail just nicked him. Then he saw that only about an inch of 3½ inch nail was sticking out of his chest.

Bergeson says he washed up and calmly drove to a hospital in Marinette, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away. He parked and walked into the emergency room.

He was transferred to a hospital in Green Bay, where surgeons removed the nail. Dr. Alexander Roitstein says Bergeson is "quite fortunate" the nail wasn't positioned differently.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping on her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.

Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich.

A co-worker picked up the sandwich for her at a Langhorne restaurant in November, and the two started to eat in a conference room at the insurance agency where they work.

"I felt something funny on the bottom of the bun," Manfalouti told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday. "I turned it over. I said to (my co-worker), 'They burned my roll really bad.'"

Her co-worker, Cara Phelan, said that as soon as Manfalouti threw the sandwich on the table, "I realized it was a small rodent of some sort. I could see the whiskers and the tail."

Manfalouti's lawyer Bill Davis told the newspaper that he filed the lawsuit last week against Chick-fil-A franchise owner Dave Heffernan and the store after they weren't responsive to complaints.

Heffernan and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain said they can't comment on litigation.

Manfalouti is seeking more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.

She told the newspaper she was treated at a hospital for nausea, had to see a therapist for anxiety and could hardly eat for weeks.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) -- Police say a Connecticut woman and her 12-year-old daughter were locked inside a convenience store by an employee who suspected them of stealing, and they kicked out the store's glass doors to escape.

The girl is also accused of using a stun gun on the 7-Eleven worker.

Police say 41-year-old Bridgeport resident Dorsey Saunders and her daughter were locked in the Fairfield store Sunday night by a clerk who said they stole energy drinks. The Connecticut Post reports they kicked out the glass and ran into the parking lot, where the girl used the stun gun.

Saunders and her daughter face several charges, including larceny. The mother was charged with impairing the morals of a minor.

Saunders denied stealing and told police she broke the doors because she was scared.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) -- Police say a 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed his car into two luxury vehicles at a Washington car dealership, causing more than $500,000 in damage.

Police say officers responded to Bellevue Bentley on Sunday night and detained the Seattle man.

Police say they found a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce significantly damaged. The dealership owner said the estimated value of both was over $500,000

Two witnesses told police they saw the driver of a Honda ram the unoccupied parked cars multiple times.

Police say the suspect told officers he had not slept in about three days and that he may have had a panic attack.

The dealership owner told police that the cars would likely be a total loss.

The suspect was arrested for malicious mischief.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- An alligator has been found in a swimming pool at a motel at the New Jersey shore.

The 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator was discovered Tuesday morning at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City.

Authorities say it's not clear where the alligator came from, how it got into the pool or how long it had been there.

Animal control workers safely lifted the alligator from the pool. It was taken to an undisclosed site.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CORTLAND, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio officials have granted a woman's request to have President Donald Trump's mysterious tweeted typo, "covfefe," on her license plate.

Brittany Scott tells The Columbus Dispatch in May she saw a Twitter post by Trump that read: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The 29-year-old Cortland woman says she wrote in her application that her request stemmed from a tweet from the 45th president of the United States, and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles approved it.

Scott says she hasn't received any complaints online or from fellow motorists.

A bureau committee examines hundreds of applications each day for vanity plates, denying profane, obscene or sexually explicit ones. It also rejects those it determines could provoke violence or advocate lawlessness.

Cortland is about 64 miles (103 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man has been sentenced to six years and five months in prison for accidentally shooting a gun while taking a selfie in a strip club restroom.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa announced 34-year-old Rorn Sorn's sentencing Monday. The Asian Pride Gang member pleaded guilty in April to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Court documents say Sorn was at Club Lust in St. Petersburg in December when his gun discharged. The bullet went through the mirror and into the adjacent women's restroom. No injuries were reported.

A security guard approached Sorn as he was leaving, and Sorn reportedly told the guard that it was an accident and that he "was just trying to take a selfie." Police responded, and officers found a handgun, ammunition and drugs on Sorn.

Sorn has prior felony convictions for burglary and attempted first-degree murder.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AUBURN, Maine (AP) - Emergency responders say a malfunction in a fire-suppression system at a Maine airport filled a building with foam and briefly trapped four people inside.

The Sun Journal reports firefighters responding to the Lufthansa hangar at Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport on Monday morning walked into a wall of foam higher than their heads.

Fire Chief Geoff Low says it appears an error caused the foam to discharge, filling the entire hangar.

Firefighters were able to find people who were lost inside the building. Low says they were on an upper level and were able to stay out of the foam itself.

The Sun Journal reports a few people were covered in the foam and some inhaled it. Two people were taken to a hospital and are expected to be released.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in New York say a Canadian man attempted to ship live snakes to China through the mail.

The U.S. attorney's office in Buffalo says 28-year-old Chaoyi Le, of Mississauga (mih-sih-SAW'-guh), Ontario, was taken into custody Friday in Los Angeles after getting off a flight from Shanghai.

Prosecutors say he previously was found with 55 live reptiles - including ball pythons - in Chicago during a trip from Toronto to China in February 2014. Officials say many of the reptiles are protected under international law.

Two months later he was stopped while entering Canada from the U.S. and found to have three albino Western hog-nosed snakes hidden in his socks.

Officials say he faces charges and will be sent back to Buffalo.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) - Police say a semi-trailer full of chocolate has been stolen in a small central German town and are calling on witnesses who may have seen the sweet-toothed thieves.

Police spokesman Martin Ahlich said Tuesday the cooled truck trailer contained 20 metric tons (22 tons) of chocolate including Kinder Surprise eggs, Nutella hazelnut-chocolate cream and Valparaiso chocolate fruit pearls.

Ahlich said the trailer was stolen in the Hesse town of Neustadt at the weekend and that the thieves must have brought in a truck to haul away the sweet spoils.

He said that, "it's not even clear if they were after the sweets or after the trailer - at this point we don't know what their motive was."

The chocolate swag is worth 50,000-70,000 euros ($59,000-82,000).