Woman goes viral for adopting 'oldest, hardest to adopt' dog in California shelter

Jake the dog has finally found his human.

Her name is Melani and she adopted the dog after she reportedly walked into Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento and asked staff there who the oldest and hardest to adopt dog was. In a post shared Friday on Facebook by the animal shelter, staff told Jake's story.

"Jake has been with us for a long time, is a senior and has cancer in addition to skin problems," the post read. "He was getting passed up time and time again."

But that didn't stop Melani. In a photo, the two are seen smiling together before Jake is taken to his forever home.

"Melani came to the shelter not just to find a great dog, but to save a life and give unconditional love to a dog in need. As you can see, it's a match made in heaven," the shelter said. "People like her are our heroes."

Since Front Street shared the post Friday, it's been shared nearly 7,000 times with almost 6,000 comments, most thanking Melani for giving Jake a home to call his own. Many calling her a hero and an angel.

Good work, Melani. We thank you for your kindness and we're sure Jake does too.