Kootenai County Sheriff's Office donates to Union Gospel Mission

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office presented the Union Gospel Mission's Center for Women and Children a donation of $630 on Tuesday to help with operating cost of the residential recovery program.

The money was provided by members of the community who donated during the National Night Out event at Mcintire Family Park in Hayden earlier this month. For the past four years, the sheriff's office has partnered with area businesses and organizations for the National Night Out event. Donations collected during the event are passed along to various area organizations in need of assistance.

UGM's residential recovery program for women and their children provides a safe and healing environment for them to break free from cycles of abuse, addiction and homelessness.

The sheriff's office thanked the community Tuesday for its donations.