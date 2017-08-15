Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy Cheetos Photo courtesy Cheetos
New York -

The company behind Fritos and Tostitos is celebrating its Cheetos brand with a three-day pop-up restaurant devoted to the cheesy puffed cornmeal snack that coats your hands with orange dust.

The Spotted Cheetah opened Tuesday in New York's Tribeca neighborhood with an all-Cheetos menu developed by Food Network personality Anne Burrell (bur-EHL').

Ryan Matiyow (ma-tih-YOW'), a marketing manager for Frito-Lay, says the company noticed that Cheetos fans were posting their own recipes incorporating the crunchy treat on social media.

Burrell's menu uses crumbled Cheetos in the breading on chicken Milanese and fried green tomatoes. Desserts feature the cinnamon sugar Cheetos product known as Sweetos.

Burrell says she worked hard to incorporate Cheetos into every dish and not just say, "Oh here's a dish with a sprinkle of Cheetos on top."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer

    Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-08-15 06:03:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.

    >>

  • Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse

    Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-08-15 14:31:34 GMT

    NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.

    >>

    NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.

    >>

  • Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog

    Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-08-15 01:51:09 GMT

    HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.

    >>

    HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Family searches for hit-and-run driver who crashed through yard, into car

    Family searches for hit-and-run driver who crashed through yard, into car

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-08-16 02:45:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is searching for answers after a hit and run driver slammed into their parked car. But that’s not all that was damaged. The car went off the road and drove through their front yard. Crystal Kleist says you can still see the tire tracks in their yard. “I was really baffled,” she says.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is searching for answers after a hit and run driver slammed into their parked car. But that’s not all that was damaged. The car went off the road and drove through their front yard. Crystal Kleist says you can still see the tire tracks in their yard. “I was really baffled,” she says.

    >>

  • Can an unmarked police car pull you over?

    Can an unmarked police car pull you over?

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-08-16 02:30:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene celebrates City Hall Selfie Day

    Coeur d'Alene celebrates City Hall Selfie Day

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-08-16 02:14:30 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Normally, you’ll find people taking selfies at famous landmarks, breathtaking views, or at sporting events. City Hall might be one of the last spots you would think to snap a pic. “We're trying to go around and get a little bit more before 6 o'clock tonight and get a few more selfies,” Jacki Swift said.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Normally, you’ll find people taking selfies at famous landmarks, breathtaking views, or at sporting events. City Hall might be one of the last spots you would think to snap a pic. “We're trying to go around and get a little bit more before 6 o'clock tonight and get a few more selfies,” Jacki Swift said.

    >>
    •   