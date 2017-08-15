2 ex-guards in KKK convicted of plot to kill black inmate - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2 ex-guards in KKK convicted of plot to kill black inmate

LAKE CITY, Fla -

Two former Florida prison guards who were members of the Ku Klux Klan have been convicted of plotting to kill a black inmate after his release.

Attorney General Pam Bondi's office said Tuesday that a Columbia County jury found 49-year-old David Elliot Moran and 45-year-old Charles Thomas Newcomb guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the murder plot started after a third guard and Klan member, 27-year-old Thomas Jordan Driver, was bitten during a fight with the inmate, who they believed was infected with HIV and hepatitis. Driver pleaded guilty to the same charge in March.

Conversations between the three men and an FBI informant planning the murder were recorded.

Bondi said in a statement that clever investigative tactics foiled the murder plot and saved a life.

  • Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.

  • Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse

    NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.

  • Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog

    HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.

  • Can an unmarked police car pull you over?

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.

  • Coeur d'Alene celebrates City Hall Selfie Day

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Normally, you’ll find people taking selfies at famous landmarks, breathtaking views, or at sporting events. City Hall might be one of the last spots you would think to snap a pic. “We're trying to go around and get a little bit more before 6 o'clock tonight and get a few more selfies,” Jacki Swift said.

  • Spokane Valley SWAT standoff ends in arrests; drugs, weapons recovered

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Spokane Valley SWAT team arrived at a house in the 10900 block of East Grace to assist detectives in serving a search warrant connected to a drugs and weapons investigation. Detectives received information that the people inside the house may be armed. Initially one man and a woman followed SWAT Team commands, exited the house and were detained.

