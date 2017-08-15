One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

One person dead after shooting in downtown SpokanePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer
Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.>>
Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse
Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse
NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.>>
NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.>>
Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog
Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog
HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.>>
HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.>>
Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd
Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane
One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.>>
Three pulled to safety after crashing down embankment in Athol
Three pulled to safety after crashing down embankment in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - Three people are recovering from a crash in Athol, Idaho that landed them in Granite Lake. Firefighters say they drove off the road and went 100 feet down a steep embankment into the water. They were able to climb out of the car on their own. One of the passengers, who happens to be pregnant, walked up the hill to get help.>>
ATHOL, Idaho - Three people are recovering from a crash in Athol, Idaho that landed them in Granite Lake. Firefighters say they drove off the road and went 100 feet down a steep embankment into the water. They were able to climb out of the car on their own. One of the passengers, who happens to be pregnant, walked up the hill to get help.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Can an unmarked police car pull you over?
Can an unmarked police car pull you over?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.>>
Coeur d'Alene celebrates City Hall Selfie Day
Coeur d'Alene celebrates City Hall Selfie Day
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Normally, you’ll find people taking selfies at famous landmarks, breathtaking views, or at sporting events. City Hall might be one of the last spots you would think to snap a pic. “We're trying to go around and get a little bit more before 6 o'clock tonight and get a few more selfies,” Jacki Swift said.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Normally, you’ll find people taking selfies at famous landmarks, breathtaking views, or at sporting events. City Hall might be one of the last spots you would think to snap a pic. “We're trying to go around and get a little bit more before 6 o'clock tonight and get a few more selfies,” Jacki Swift said.>>
Spokane Valley SWAT standoff ends in arrests; drugs, weapons recovered
Spokane Valley SWAT standoff ends in arrests; drugs, weapons recovered
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Spokane Valley SWAT team arrived at a house in the 10900 block of East Grace to assist detectives in serving a search warrant connected to a drugs and weapons investigation. Detectives received information that the people inside the house may be armed. Initially one man and a woman followed SWAT Team commands, exited the house and were detained.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Spokane Valley SWAT team arrived at a house in the 10900 block of East Grace to assist detectives in serving a search warrant connected to a drugs and weapons investigation. Detectives received information that the people inside the house may be armed. Initially one man and a woman followed SWAT Team commands, exited the house and were detained.>>
One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane
One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.>>
Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." Trump is calling those protesters the "alt-left." He says there is "blame on both sides" after the deadly violence over the weekend. After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was ...>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." Trump is calling those protesters the "alt-left." He says there is "blame on both sides" after the deadly violence over the weekend. After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was ...>>
2 ex-guards in KKK convicted of plot to kill black inmate
2 ex-guards in KKK convicted of plot to kill black inmate
Two former Florida prison guards who were members of the Ku Klux Klan have been convicted of plotting to kill a black inmate after his release. Attorney General Pam Bondi's office said Tuesday that a Columbia County jury found 49-year-old David Elliot Moran and 45-year-old Charles Thomas Newcomb guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.>>
Two former Florida prison guards who were members of the Ku Klux Klan have been convicted of plotting to kill a black inmate after his release. Attorney General Pam Bondi's office said Tuesday that a Columbia County jury found 49-year-old David Elliot Moran and 45-year-old Charles Thomas Newcomb guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.>>
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC
Dangerously cheesy? Cheetos pop-up restaurant opens in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) - The company behind Fritos and Tostitos is celebrating its Cheetos brand with a three-day pop-up restaurant devoted to the cheesy puffed cornmeal snack that coats your hands with orange dust. The Spotted Cheetah opened Tuesday in New York's Tribeca neighborhood with an all-Cheetos menu developed by Food Network personality Anne Burrell (bur-EHL'). Ryan Matiyow (ma-tih-YOW').>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The company behind Fritos and Tostitos is celebrating its Cheetos brand with a three-day pop-up restaurant devoted to the cheesy puffed cornmeal snack that coats your hands with orange dust. The Spotted Cheetah opened Tuesday in New York's Tribeca neighborhood with an all-Cheetos menu developed by Food Network personality Anne Burrell (bur-EHL'). Ryan Matiyow (ma-tih-YOW').>>
Texas mother charged after newborn found covered with ants
Texas mother charged after newborn found covered with ants
HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston-area woman has been charged with felony child abandonment after officials say her newborn daughter was found covered with ants in an apartment complex flower bed. Harris County jail records show 21-year-old Sidney Woytasczyk (WOY'-tah-chik) of Spring was being held Tuesday on $20,000 bond.>>
HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston-area woman has been charged with felony child abandonment after officials say her newborn daughter was found covered with ants in an apartment complex flower bed. Harris County jail records show 21-year-old Sidney Woytasczyk (WOY'-tah-chik) of Spring was being held Tuesday on $20,000 bond.>>
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office donates to Union Gospel Mission
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office donates to Union Gospel Mission
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office presented the Union Gospel Mission's Center for Women and Children a donation of $630 on Tuesday to help with operating cost of the residential recovery program. The money was provided by members of the community who donated during the National Night Out event at Mcintire Family Park in Hayden earlier this month.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office presented the Union Gospel Mission's Center for Women and Children a donation of $630 on Tuesday to help with operating cost of the residential recovery program. The money was provided by members of the community who donated during the National Night Out event at Mcintire Family Park in Hayden earlier this month.>>
Manchester bombing 'hero' charged with stealing credit card
Manchester bombing 'hero' charged with stealing credit card
LONDON (AP) - A homeless man who was praised for helping victims of the Manchester concert bombing has been charged with stealing a bank card from someone caught up in the attack. Chris Parker made headlines around the world after describing how he helped comfort people wounded in the May 22 bombing. A fundraising page set up to help him raised more than 50,000 pounds ($64,000).>>
LONDON (AP) - A homeless man who was praised for helping victims of the Manchester concert bombing has been charged with stealing a bank card from someone caught up in the attack. Chris Parker made headlines around the world after describing how he helped comfort people wounded in the May 22 bombing. A fundraising page set up to help him raised more than 50,000 pounds ($64,000).>>