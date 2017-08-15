One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say they have detained a few people to talk to, but until detectives finish their investigation, no one has been charged with a crime. Police say there is no threat to the public as of Tuesday evening. 

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours while detectives complete their investigation. Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police report they are investigating a shooting in downtown Spokane Tuesday afternoon.

Details about the shooting are sparse right now. Officers say roads will be closed during their investigation. 

Officers say that Washington Street between Sprague and Spokane Falls Blvd as well as Main between Stevens and Bernard will be closed while police interview witnesses and gather information and evidence.

Avoid the area if possible.

KHQ is headed to the scene to gather information. As we learn more we will update this story.

