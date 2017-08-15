Spokane Valley SWAT standoff ends in arrests; drugs, weapons recovered

At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Spokane Valley SWAT team arrived at a house in the 10900 block of East Grace to assist detectives in serving a search warrant connected to a drugs and weapons investigation. Detectives received information that the people inside the house may be armed.

Initially one man and a woman followed SWAT Team commands, exited the house and were detained. A second woman was seen inside the house, and after a short time, complied with commands and surrendered to police and was detained.

Believing a second man, later identified as 26-year-old Brian J. Partridge, was still inside and refusing to come out, the SWAT Team deployed tear gas to try to get him to surrender. Knowing Partridge had access to weapons and had been armed in the past, the deployed more gas, but were unsuccessful.

SWAT Team members entered the house and performed a slow, methodical room to room search. Partridge was eventually discovered hiding under a deck at the rear of the house by K9 Gunnar and Deputy Hunt. He was taken into custody. Detectives believe Partridge crawled from the house to escape the gas.

During the search and recovery of evidence, detectives found three suppressors, four firearms, including one confirmed stolen, methamphetamine, heroin, xanax, scales, packaging material associated with the sale of drugs, and cash.

Partridge was booked into the Spokane County Jail for six counts Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing law enforcement, resisting arrest, and a DOC warrant originally for second degree robbery.

Detectives also arrested 22-year-old Bailey J. Counts and booked her into jail for three counts of possession with intent to deliver, and three counts of possession.

Two other people were detained, but were released and not charged.

Deputies say the investigation is still active and additional arrests or charges are possible.