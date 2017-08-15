Coeur d'Alene celebrates City Hall Selfie Day

Normally, you’ll find people taking selfies at famous landmarks, breathtaking views, or at sporting events.

City Hall might be one of the last spots you would think to snap a pic.

“We're trying to go around and get a little bit more before 6 o'clock tonight and get a few more selfies,” Jacki Swift said.

Swift, her grandson, and her daughter were on the selfie trail Tuesday.

Taking pictures at the fire station on 15th street and at City Hall.

“I love doing anything community,” she said.

#CityHallSelfieDay recognizes the public servants who do their best to make our cities safe and worth living in.

“It's become really a community celebration to kind of take civic pride in your community to be proud of the things that you have in you community,” Sam Taylor, the Deputy City Administrator for the City of Coeur d’Alene, said.

This is something that Taylor also takes pride in and hopes that residents feel the same.

“We're trying to lead by example by enhancing the way we participate on social media you'll see us in newspaper story comments, events like this try to make us more accessible as well,” he said.