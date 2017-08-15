Can an unmarked police car pull you over? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Can an unmarked police car pull you over?

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over.

The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.

While this picture isn’t of an impersonator, it raised the question; can an unmarked police car pull you over?

The answer is yes, but it’s extremely rare.

Police say they will use an unmarked car to pull people over if they are a threat to themselves or the public.

If an unmarked car stops you, police say you should ask for two forms of identification. Officers will have a badge and a photo ID on them.

Police say pull over into a public place in case it is an impersonator.

They also say call Crime Check and keep them on the line while you talk to the officer.

Lastly, be aware. Police say if their commands don’t sound lawful or reasonable they’re likely not a real officer. 

