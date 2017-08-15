Family searches for hit-and-run driver who crashed through yard, into car

A family is searching for answers after a hit and run driver slammed into their parked car. But that’s not all that was damaged. The car went off the road and drove through their front yard.

Crystal Kleist says you can still see the tire tracks in their yard.

“I was really baffled,” she says.

It was around noon on Monday when her kids ran downstairs to tell her that someone had just run into their fence. As soon as she went outside, Crystal saw the damage, but didn’t see the car that did it all. The car that was parked in their driveway had been moved about five feet from the impact of the car.

Her neighbors did though. They took video and pictures, and say they did see the people in the car did say something to one of her kids, but that they must’ve left without waiting for Crystal to come outside. The car was a black Ford Explorer with no plates.

Thankfully no one was injured.

“My kids could've been hurt. My dogs could've been hurt. I'm glad it was just the vehicle and not anybody else,” Crystal says.

She did report this to police.