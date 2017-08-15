Are your eclipse glasses real?Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.>>
NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.>>
HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.>>
ATHOL, Idaho - Three people are recovering from a crash in Athol, Idaho that landed them in Granite Lake. Firefighters say they drove off the road and went 100 feet down a steep embankment into the water. They were able to climb out of the car on their own. One of the passengers, who happens to be pregnant, walked up the hill to get help.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is now investigating the latest in an ongoing string of attacks against cats. This time, a cat in Northwest Spokane got shot with a pellet gun, and his owner wants answers. Sir Gobbles is now hooked up to a chest tube at the pet emergency clinic, draining fluids to make sure he doesn't get an infection.>>
IONE, Wash. - Pend Oreille County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run crash in Ione Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement and medics responded to the victim's home near Ione Park, while U.S. Border Patrol Agents checked the area for the suspect vehicle. First responders spoke to the 58-year-old victim who had injuries consistent with being hit by a car.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Democratic U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell held a town hall meeting in Spokane Tuesday night. The 90 minute discussion at Gonzaga University touched on topics ranging from climate change to health care and included several questions from the public about white nationalists, following the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and President Donald Trump's response to them.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - We’re just days away from one of the most anticipated solar eclipses of our lifetime, and people want to know how to stay safe while looking straight into the sun. But after Amazon issued refunds for possibly fake eclipse glasses, some are questioning if their pair is safe or not. “I think all consumers just took for granted that they were safe,” said Dwayne Brecto, who bought 50 pairs on Amazon.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is searching for answers after a hit and run driver slammed into their parked car. But that’s not all that was damaged. The car went off the road and drove through their front yard. Crystal Kleist says you can still see the tire tracks in their yard. “I was really baffled,” she says.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Normally, you’ll find people taking selfies at famous landmarks, breathtaking views, or at sporting events. City Hall might be one of the last spots you would think to snap a pic. “We're trying to go around and get a little bit more before 6 o'clock tonight and get a few more selfies,” Jacki Swift said.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Spokane Valley SWAT team arrived at a house in the 10900 block of East Grace to assist detectives in serving a search warrant connected to a drugs and weapons investigation. Detectives received information that the people inside the house may be armed. Initially one man and a woman followed SWAT Team commands, exited the house and were detained.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." Trump is calling those protesters the "alt-left." He says there is "blame on both sides" after the deadly violence over the weekend. After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was ...>>
