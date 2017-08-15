Are your eclipse glasses real?

We’re just days away from one of the most anticipated solar eclipses of our lifetime, and people want to know how to stay safe while looking straight into the sun.

But after Amazon issued refunds for possibly fake eclipse glasses, some are questioning if their pair is safe or not.

“I think all consumers just took for granted that they were safe,” said Dwayne Brecto, who bought 50 pairs on Amazon. “Well it was very late in the game to replace anything like that.”

So, if you ordered your eclipse glasses on Amazon are you out of luck? Not necessarily.

There are a few things you can look for to tell if your glasses are real or not. Here’s a link where you can find all that information: https://www.eclipseglasses.com/pages/safety

Another thing you can do is try them on.

According to the American Astronomical Society, you shouldn't be able to see anything through a safe solar filter except the Sun itself or something comparably bright, such as the Sun reflected in a mirror, a sunglint off shiny metal, the hot filament of an unfrosted incandescent light bulb, a bright halogen light bulb, a bright-white LED bulb (including the flashlight on your smartphone), a bare compact fluorescent (CFL) bulb, or an arc-welding torch.

Follow this link to find a list of reputable eclipse glasses vendors.