Ione man hit by car says vehicle may have been targeting his dog

Pend Oreille County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run crash in Ione Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement and medics responded to the victim's home near Ione Park, while U.S. Border Patrol Agents checked the area for the suspect vehicle. First responders spoke to the 58-year-old victim who had injuries consistent with being hit by a car. The investigation revealed the man had been walking his dog in the park when a car hit him and took off.

The victim told deputies he thought the vehicle may have been targeting his dog, which was on a leash. The victim indicated he rushed forward to grab the dog, and was hit by the car and pinned between the car and a rock wall. The car then backed up and left without helping the man. The vehicle is described as an older dark grey sedan, with four men inside. The victim said the windows were all down and loud music was playing.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a Spokane hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information that could identify the vehicle and the people inside it. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office at 509-447-1980.