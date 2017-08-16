Ione man hit by car says vehicle may have been targeting his dog - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ione man hit by car says vehicle may have been targeting his dog

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
IONE, Wash. -

Pend Oreille County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run crash in Ione Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement and medics responded to the victim's home near Ione Park, while U.S. Border Patrol Agents checked the area for the suspect vehicle. First responders spoke to the 58-year-old victim who had injuries consistent with being hit by a car. The investigation revealed the man had been walking his dog in the park when a car hit him and took off.

The victim told deputies he thought the vehicle may have been targeting his dog, which was on a leash. The victim indicated he rushed forward to grab the dog, and was hit by the car and pinned between the car and a rock wall. The car then backed up and left without helping the man. The vehicle is described as an older dark grey sedan, with four men inside. The victim said the windows were all down and loud music was playing. 

The victim was taken by helicopter to a Spokane hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information that could identify the vehicle and the people inside it. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office at 509-447-1980.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer

    Cheney woman says she was pulled over by fake officer

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-08-15 06:03:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started in downtown Spokane and police say they are looking for that driver. Police say they take situations like this very seriously. It raises a red flag. The woman from Cheney does not want to be identified after what happen but says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. "I was so shaken up at that point," she said.

    >>

  • Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse

    Forget Sunglasses: How to keep your eyes safe during the solar eclipse

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-08-15 14:31:34 GMT

    NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.

    >>

    NBCNEWS.COM - The total solar eclipse is coming, and as the excitement builds, so does the worry that it will leave behind a nation of eye problems. On Aug. 21, the spectacular sight of the moon covering the sun will be visible across North America for the first time in almost a century. We’ll all be tempted to gaze up at the sky, but many people don’t realize they can get hurt by staring directly at the sun without the proper protection.

    >>

  • Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog

    Family upset by 'slap on the wrist' charges in animal cruelty case that killed dog

    Monday, August 14 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-08-15 01:51:09 GMT

    HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.

    >>

    HAUSER, Idaho - “Nothing is going to undo the damage that was done." A family grieving over the loss of their beloved dog, Hank. "He passed away in Dakota's arms,” Jennifer Cook said. This story starts back in late July. Cook says her daughter, Dakota, and her boyfriend went to watch a softball game in Spokane and that Dakota had asked her boyfriend’s roommate, Austin Matott, to watch their dog.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Ione man hit by car says vehicle may have been targeting his dog

    Ione man hit by car says vehicle may have been targeting his dog

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-08-16 05:42:14 GMT

    IONE, Wash. - Pend Oreille County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run crash in Ione Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement and medics responded to the victim's home near Ione Park, while U.S. Border Patrol Agents checked the area for the suspect vehicle. First responders spoke to the 58-year-old victim who had injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

    >>

    IONE, Wash. - Pend Oreille County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a hit-and-run crash in Ione Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement and medics responded to the victim's home near Ione Park, while U.S. Border Patrol Agents checked the area for the suspect vehicle. First responders spoke to the 58-year-old victim who had injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

    >>

  • SCRAPS investigating after cat shot with pellet gun

    SCRAPS investigating after cat shot with pellet gun

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-08-16 05:26:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is now investigating the latest in an ongoing string of attacks against cats.      This time, a cat in Northwest Spokane got shot with a pellet gun, and his owner wants answers. Sir Gobbles is now hooked up to a chest tube at the pet emergency clinic, draining fluids to make sure he doesn't get an infection.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - SCRAPS is now investigating the latest in an ongoing string of attacks against cats.      This time, a cat in Northwest Spokane got shot with a pellet gun, and his owner wants answers. Sir Gobbles is now hooked up to a chest tube at the pet emergency clinic, draining fluids to make sure he doesn't get an infection.

    >>

  • U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell holds town hall meeting in Spokane

    U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell holds town hall meeting in Spokane

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-08-16 04:35:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Democratic U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell held a town hall meeting in Spokane Tuesday night.  The 90 minute discussion at Gonzaga University touched on topics ranging from climate change to health care and included several questions from the public about white nationalists, following the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and President Donald Trump's response to them.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Democratic U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell held a town hall meeting in Spokane Tuesday night.  The 90 minute discussion at Gonzaga University touched on topics ranging from climate change to health care and included several questions from the public about white nationalists, following the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and President Donald Trump's response to them.

    >>
    •   