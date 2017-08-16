U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell holds town hall meeting in Spokane

Democratic U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell held a town hall meeting in Spokane Tuesday night.

The 90 minute discussion at Gonzaga University touched on topics ranging from climate change to health care and included several questions from the public about white nationalists, following the violent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and President Donald Trump's response to them.

@SenatorCantwell "POTUS should not dance around when it comes to white supremacy and the KKK."@KHQLocalNews — Peter Maxwell (@KHQPeterMaxwell) August 16, 2017

You can watch the entirety of the town hall meeting below: