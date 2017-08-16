Multiple Confederate monuments covered up or removed

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Birmingham covers up Confederate monument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's largest city has used a wooden structure to cover up a Confederate monument in a downtown park.



Legislators passed a law earlier this year prohibiting the removal of structures including rebel memorials. So Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the city's 52-foot-tall Confederate obelisk covered with wooden panels.



The box-like structure covers a panel that says the memorial to Confederate soldiers and sailors was dedicated in 1905 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.



City workers began installing the structure Tuesday night, just days after deadly violence over a Confederate monument in Charlottesville, Virginia.



The Birmingham mayor's office says it's looking at ways to challenge the state law restricting the city's authority to remove the memorial.

Wood panels raised at Confederate monument in Downtown Birmingham. City leaders ordered cover be placed around the statue in Linn Park. pic.twitter.com/6VTmYsvtlx — Stoney Sharp (@StoneySharp3340) August 16, 2017

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



Workers remove Baltimore Confederate monuments overnight

BALTIMORE (AP) - Confederate monuments have been removed overnight in Baltimore.



Local news outlets report that workers hauled the monuments away early Wednesday, days after a white nationalist rally in Virginia turned deadly.



WBAL-TV reports that a crane removed a monument to Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson" from its pedestal around 3 a.m. and placed it on a flatbed truck 45 minutes later.



Photos taken by The Baltimore Sun shows workers taking away a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland.



Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh told the newspaper that crews began removing the city's four Confederate monuments late Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.



Pugh said the monuments "needed to come down." The mayor watched as workers removed the statues in the dark.

City crews remove #LeeJackson monument in the middle of the night. Protestors cheer as the confederate statue is lifted @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/gnJUzWkCpu — Stephanie Woods (@StephWoodsNews) August 16, 2017

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



NYC church to remove 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee

NEW YORK (AP) - Leaders of a New York Episcopal diocese say they'll remove two plaques honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a church property in Brooklyn.



Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, told Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2x3ZFkX ) the plaques outside St. John's Episcopal Church are being removed Wednesday.



The United Daughters of the Confederacy markers commemorate the spot where Lee is said to have planted a tree while serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Hamilton in New York in the 1840s. Two decades later, he became commander of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia.



The removal comes in the wake of last weekend's deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists protested plans to remove a Lee statue from a public park.



___



Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)





Georgia governor candidate wants Confederate carving gone



STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) - A candidate seeking to become the nation's first female African-American governor is calling for the removal of a giant granite carving in Georgia depicting three Confederate war leaders.



News outlets report Democratic front-runner for governor Stacey Abrams posted several tweets Tuesday saying the carving at the tourist attraction Stone Mountain Park and other Confederate statues and monuments around the state should be removed. One tweet read, "We must never celebrate those who defend slavery and tried to destroy the union."



Removing the faces of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson would require a change in state law. The Georgia code says the carving shall be "protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism of the citizens of this state who suffered and died in their cause."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)