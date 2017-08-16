Multiple Confederate monuments covered up or removed - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Multiple Confederate monuments covered up or removed

Posted: Updated:

Birmingham covers up Confederate monument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's largest city has used a wooden structure to cover up a Confederate monument in a downtown park.
    
Legislators passed a law earlier this year prohibiting the removal of structures including rebel memorials. So Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the city's 52-foot-tall Confederate obelisk covered with wooden panels.
    
The box-like structure covers a panel that says the memorial to Confederate soldiers and sailors was dedicated in 1905 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
    
City workers began installing the structure Tuesday night, just days after deadly violence over a Confederate monument in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
The Birmingham mayor's office says it's looking at ways to challenge the state law restricting the city's authority to remove the memorial.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Workers remove Baltimore Confederate monuments overnight

BALTIMORE (AP) - Confederate monuments have been removed overnight in Baltimore.
    
Local news outlets report that workers hauled the monuments away early Wednesday, days after a white nationalist rally in Virginia turned deadly.
    
WBAL-TV reports that a crane removed a monument to Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson" from its pedestal around 3 a.m. and placed it on a flatbed truck 45 minutes later.
    
Photos taken by The Baltimore Sun shows workers taking away a monument dedicated to the Confederate Women of Maryland.
    
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh told the newspaper that crews began removing the city's four Confederate monuments late Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
    
Pugh said the monuments "needed to come down." The mayor watched as workers removed the statues in the dark.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

NYC church to remove 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee

NEW YORK (AP) - Leaders of a New York Episcopal diocese say they'll remove two plaques honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a church property in Brooklyn.
    
Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, leader of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, told Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2x3ZFkX ) the plaques outside St. John's Episcopal Church are being removed Wednesday.
    
The United Daughters of the Confederacy markers commemorate the spot where Lee is said to have planted a tree while serving in the U.S. Army at Fort Hamilton in New York in the 1840s. Two decades later, he became commander of the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia.
    
The removal comes in the wake of last weekend's deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists protested plans to remove a Lee statue from a public park.
    
___
    
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 


Georgia governor candidate wants Confederate carving gone

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) - A candidate seeking to become the nation's first female African-American governor is calling for the removal of a giant granite carving in Georgia depicting three Confederate war leaders.
    
News outlets report Democratic front-runner for governor Stacey Abrams posted several tweets Tuesday saying the carving at the tourist attraction Stone Mountain Park and other Confederate statues and monuments around the state should be removed. One tweet read, "We must never celebrate those who defend slavery and tried to destroy the union."
    
Removing the faces of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson would require a change in state law. The Georgia code says the carving shall be "protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism of the citizens of this state who suffered and died in their cause."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

    One person dead after shooting in downtown Spokane

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-08-16 00:01:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police say one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Spokane. It happened near W. Main Ave. and N. Washington St around 3:45 p.m. Police say a person was found with a gunshot wound in the area and was pronounced dead shortly after.

    >>

  • Can an unmarked police car pull you over?

    Can an unmarked police car pull you over?

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-08-16 02:30:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Following our report about a potential police impersonator pulling people over in Spokane Monday, we received a photo of what appears to be a person wearing civilian clothes, using an unmarked car to pull someone over. The Spokane Police Department says the picture is actually a police officer working undercover.

    >>

  • Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd

    Fatal motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 9:27 AM EDT2017-08-15 13:27:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m.  When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash at 29th and Lloyd in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m.  When deputies arrived on scene the adult male was severely injured and when fire and medical personnel arrived, that man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • U.S. Coast Guard reports downed Army helicopter with 5 crew aboard off coast of Oahu

    U.S. Coast Guard reports downed Army helicopter with 5 crew aboard off coast of Oahu

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-08-16 14:54:30 GMT

    HONOLULU - Coast Guard and Army personnel are responding to a report of a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five crew aboard approximately two miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu. Just after 10pm Tuesday night, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center in Honolulu received a call from personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield stating they lost communications with one of their UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews.

    >>

    HONOLULU - Coast Guard and Army personnel are responding to a report of a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five crew aboard approximately two miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu. Just after 10pm Tuesday night, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center in Honolulu received a call from personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield stating they lost communications with one of their UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews.

    >>

  • FREE backpacks and supplies given out TODAY at the Salvation Army

    FREE backpacks and supplies given out TODAY at the Salvation Army

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 10:12 AM EDT2017-08-16 14:12:09 GMT

    KHQ.COM - The Salvation Army in Spokane will be handing out 5,000 FREE backpacks filled with supplies TODAY ONLY! WHERE: 204 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99207 WHEN: Wednesday, August 16th from 8am - 6pm All backpacks and supplies are distributed according to student grade level (K through 12), on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - The Salvation Army in Spokane will be handing out 5,000 FREE backpacks filled with supplies TODAY ONLY! WHERE: 204 E Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99207 WHEN: Wednesday, August 16th from 8am - 6pm All backpacks and supplies are distributed according to student grade level (K through 12), on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

    >>

  • Multiple Confederate monuments covered up or removed

    Multiple Confederate monuments covered up or removed

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-08-16 12:55:25 GMT

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's largest city has used a wooden structure to cover up a Confederate monument in a downtown park.  Legislators passed a law earlier this year prohibiting the removal of structures including rebel memorials. So Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the city's 52-foot-tall Confederate obelisk covered with wooden panels.

    >>

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's largest city has used a wooden structure to cover up a Confederate monument in a downtown park.  Legislators passed a law earlier this year prohibiting the removal of structures including rebel memorials. So Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the city's 52-foot-tall Confederate obelisk covered with wooden panels.

    >>
    •   