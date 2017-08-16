U.S. Coast Guard reports downed Army helicopter with 5 crew aboard off coast of Oahu

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

HONOLULU — Coast Guard and Army personnel are responding to a report of a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five crew aboard approximately two miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu.



Just after 10pm Tuesday night, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center in Honolulu received a call from personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield stating they lost communications with one of their UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of response assets.



A debris field was spotted near Kaena Point just before 11:30pm about 2 miles out to sea. Multiple crews from the coast guard and the Honolulu Fire Department are searching in the water and the air for survivors.

Two Black Hawk aircrews were reportedly conducting training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield at the time communications were lost.

Weather on scene is currently 11 mph winds with 2 foot seas.

There is no imagery currently available for this case.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.